‘It’s a slap in face for community’: Public toilets saved from closure by Moray campaigners trashed

Campaigners who saved public toilets in Findhorn from closure have described vandalism at the block as “a slap in the face” for the community.

Volunteers discovered a toilet bowl almost completely destroyed when they arrived on Saturday morning.

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company, who currently lease the facility, is in the process of taking ownership of it from Moray Council.

It is now feared weeks of donations pledged for their upkeep will have to be spent on repairs.

Staycation need for Findhorn toilets

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company took on the management of the beach toilets to cope with the rise in staycations.

Volunteers visit twice a day to refill loo roll and other supplies with a cleaner also making trips.

Group secretary Cathy Low said: “Once the transfer was complete, funding allowing, we were planning to do a refurbishment.

“A lot of people put money in the honesty box for the upkeep and things like that, but now the money will have to be spent on buying a new toilet and hiring a plumber.

“I don’t even know how someone would even cause that much damage. It’s very strange.

“Volunteers go in and check them twice a day, it’s just a slap in the face for the community.”

The group is now searching for a plumber to do the repairs.

Campaigners funding improvements

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company has secured grants to fund improvements to the beach car park and surrounding facilities.

Cash has been used to repair the surface, improve drainage and reinstate areas that had become overgrown.

Meanwhile, improvements to make the area more suitable for motorhomes have also been made.

Campaigners also have hopes to use money from a Moray Council bid to the Scottish Government rural tourism infrastructure fund to further enhance the area and facilities for visitors.

Mrs Low stressed the toilet vandalism has been an isolated incident.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating the damage.

He said: “We have been made aware of vandalism at public toilets at Findhorn beach, which happened sometime between the evening of Friday, September 3 and the morning of Saturday, September 4.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1575 of 4 September 4.”