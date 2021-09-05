Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Moray

‘It’s a slap in face for community’: Public toilets saved from closure by Moray campaigners trashed

By David Mackay
September 5, 2021, 4:11 pm Updated: September 5, 2021, 4:13 pm
The damage was discovered by volunteers on Saturday morning. Photo: Findhorn Village Conservation Company/DCT Media
Campaigners who saved public toilets in Findhorn from closure have described vandalism at the block as “a slap in the face” for the community.

Volunteers discovered a toilet bowl almost completely destroyed when they arrived on Saturday morning.

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company, who currently lease the facility, is in the process of taking ownership of it from Moray Council.

It is now feared weeks of donations pledged for their upkeep will have to be spent on repairs.

Staycation need for Findhorn toilets

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company took on the management of the beach toilets to cope with the rise in staycations.

Volunteers visit twice a day to refill loo roll and other supplies with a cleaner also making trips.

Group secretary Cathy Low said: “Once the transfer was complete, funding allowing, we were planning to do a refurbishment.

Cathy Low, secretary of Findhorn Village Conservation Company. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

“A lot of people put money in the honesty box for the upkeep and things like that, but now the money will have to be spent on buying a new toilet and hiring a plumber.

“I don’t even know how someone would even cause that much damage. It’s very strange.

“Volunteers go in and check them twice a day, it’s just a slap in the face for the community.”

The group is now searching for a plumber to do the repairs.

Campaigners funding improvements

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company has secured grants to fund improvements to the beach car park and surrounding facilities.

Cash has been used to repair the surface, improve drainage and reinstate areas that had become overgrown.

Meanwhile, improvements to make the area more suitable for motorhomes have also been made.

Campaigners also have hopes to use money from a Moray Council bid to the Scottish Government rural tourism infrastructure fund to further enhance the area and facilities for visitors.

Mrs Low stressed the toilet vandalism has been an isolated incident.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating the damage.

He said: “We have been made aware of vandalism at public toilets at Findhorn beach, which happened sometime between the evening of Friday, September 3 and the morning of Saturday, September 4.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1575 of 4 September 4.”

