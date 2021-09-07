Police say missing Paisley man may have travelled to Moray

Police believe a man missing from Paisley may have travelled to Moray.

Lia Yun Xue was last seen on Christie Street, Paisley, around midnight on Friday August 27.

He is a Chinese national and is described as being of medium build, with shaved dark hair and a beard.

Mr Xue was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and was carrying a large blue roller suitcase and brown holdall bag.

Police now believe he may have travelled to Dufftown.

Sergeant Stuart Byers from Paisley police station said: “It is thought that Lia Yun Xue may have travelled to the Dufftown or the Moray area of Scotland, however, we have still to confirm that.

“Officers have been liaising with colleagues in the north-east of Scotland as well as British Transport Police and have been making enquiries in an effort to trace him since he was reported missing but so far there has been no further sighting of him.”

He is appealing for anyone with information about Mr Xue to contact Paisley police by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 2195.