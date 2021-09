Woodside completes first Sangomar producer The Ocean BlackRhino has drilled a first production well at the Sangomar field, offshore Senegal.

Ithaca agrees $1billion deal for Marubeni North Sea assets: Report Ithaca has agreed to acquire the North Sea assets of Marubeni in a $1billion deal, according to a news report.

Kishorn Port unveils offshore wind ‘masterplan’ Kishorn Port has unveiled its new “masterplan” to capitalise on Scotland’s upcoming offshore wind boom.