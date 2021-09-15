Man with golden gun sang Bond theme as he brandished it at neighbour

A man who brandished a fake handgun at his neighbour while singing the theme song to Goldfinger caused armed response officers to be deployed.

Jody Bruce, 43, knocked on a former neighbour’s door at around 11pm on February 1st of this year and pulled the small black and gold imitation weapon.

The incident in Anderson Drive, Buckie, was captured on CCTV, which showed Bruce asking his female neighbour whether she thought he was joking and then launching into a rendition of Shirley Bassey’s famous James Bond theme.

Fiscal Depute Alison Young said Bruce was intoxicated at the time of the offence.

Man with ‘gun’ said: ‘I need help’

Footage from the camera at the front door shows the woman asking Bruce not to point the gun at her and Bruce can be heard saying “I want help” and “phone 999 and get me lifted”.

He then realises he’s on camera and tells her to delete the footage.

Police were called and armed response officers were deployed, after which the weapon was confirmed to be an imitation gun.

Bruce, of Marr Place, Keith, admitted a single firearms charge at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday.

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty told the court: “Mr Bruce was asking for assistance, he was asking for the police to be called.”

He added: “He has battled with alcohol and drugs for most of his life.”

Sheriff Margaret Neilson deferred sentence to November 1 for reports.