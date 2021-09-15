Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
News / Moray

Man with golden gun sang Bond theme as he brandished it at neighbour

By Jenni Gee
September 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 11:57 am
Jody Bruce pled guilty to a single charge
A man who brandished a fake handgun at his neighbour while singing the theme song to Goldfinger caused armed response officers to be deployed.

Jody Bruce, 43,  knocked on a former neighbour’s door at around 11pm on February 1st of this year and pulled the small black and gold imitation weapon.

The incident in Anderson Drive, Buckie, was captured on CCTV, which showed Bruce asking his female neighbour whether she thought he was joking and then launching into a rendition of Shirley Bassey’s famous James Bond theme.

Fiscal Depute Alison Young said Bruce was intoxicated at the time of the offence.

Man with ‘gun’ said: ‘I need help’

Footage from the camera at the front door shows the woman asking Bruce not to point the gun at her and Bruce can be heard saying “I want help” and “phone 999 and get me lifted”.

He then realises he’s on camera and tells her to delete the footage.

Police were called and armed response officers were deployed, after which the weapon was confirmed to be an imitation gun.

Bruce, of Marr Place, Keith, admitted a single firearms charge at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday.

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty told the court: “Mr Bruce was asking for assistance, he was asking for the police to be called.”

He added: “He has battled with alcohol and drugs for most of his life.”

Sheriff Margaret Neilson deferred sentence to November 1 for reports.

