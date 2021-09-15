‘Depraved’ predator who preyed on children jailed for 11 years

A sex predator who tried to evade justice has been jailed for 11 years.

Colin Ritchie preyed on four children during an 18-year campaign of abuse.

One young victim was “groomed and corrupted” over many years and got to the point that he believed the sexual abuse was “perfectly normal”, the court was told.

The crimes mainly occurred in Elgin and Fochabers.

The 56-year-old had been due to face the allegations at a High Court hearing in March 2020.

But he failed to show before being eventually held in custody and hauled into the dock.

The first offender was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Ritchie continues to maintain his innocence

He was previously found guilty after a trial in Aberdeen of 11 charges including lewd and libidinous behaviour, indecent assault, breaching bail and failing to appear for the earlier court hearing.

Judge Graham Buchanan told Ritchie: “You were convicted of serious sexual offences against children.

“In the course of the crimes against one boy, it is apparent that you groomed and corrupted him over a substantial period.

“This was to the point that he believed the depraved conduct was perfectly normal.

“It is inevitable that what you did to him and the other victims resulted in long-lasting consequences and psychologically damaging for them.”

Ritchie – who appeared via video link from prison – repeatedly shook his head as he was sentenced.

The abuse occurred between 1988 and 2006. Ritchie targeted two boys and two girls during that time.

One victim was as young as seven when Ritchie struck.

Bill Adam, defending, said Ritchie continues to maintain his innocence.

Judge Buchanan also placed Ritchie on the sex offenders list indefinitely.