Nearly £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Buckie community gardens

Thieves have stolen tools worth a total of nearly £2,000 after breaking into Moray garden looked after by volunteers.

Police have launched an appeal for information in search of the people responsible for a theft at Portgordon community gardens.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday, September 15.

A number of tools worth a total of £1,670 were stolen from a shed belonging to the volunteers, who look after the gardens.

The items snatched by the thieves include two green Hitachi cordless drills, as well as a yellow and black Dewalt cordless drill, a red air compressor and a silver and red pneumatic nail gun.

A hose, a yellow and black compactor, an electric water pump and a mini digger battery have also been stolen from the gardens.

Officers are now investigating the incident and are searching for witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspicious in the area to help with their inquiries.

PC Matthew Robertson said: “This is a particularly despicable crime as the items stolen belonged to the volunteers working on the gardens, giving up their own time and effort on behalf of their community.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding this theft or who knows of the following tools being advertised for sale (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Buckie Police Station on 101 and quote incident number PS-20210915-0646, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.