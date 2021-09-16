Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Nearly £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Buckie community gardens

By Denny Andonova
September 16, 2021, 4:48 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 7:37 pm
Police are appealing for information after a Buckie community garden was broken into.
Police are appealing for information after a Buckie community garden was broken into.

Thieves have stolen tools worth a total of nearly £2,000 after breaking into Moray garden looked after by volunteers.

Police have launched an appeal for information in search of the people responsible for a theft at Portgordon community gardens.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday, September 15.

A number of tools worth a total of £1,670 were stolen from a shed belonging to the volunteers, who look after the gardens.

The items snatched by the thieves include two green Hitachi cordless drills, as well as a yellow and black Dewalt cordless drill, a red air compressor and a silver and red pneumatic nail gun.

A hose, a yellow and black compactor, an electric water pump and a mini digger battery have also been stolen from the gardens.

Officers are now investigating the incident and are searching for witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspicious in the area to help with their inquiries.

PC Matthew Robertson said: “This is a particularly despicable crime as the items stolen belonged to the volunteers working on the gardens, giving up their own time and effort on behalf of their community.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding this theft or who knows of the following tools being advertised for sale (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Buckie Police Station on 101 and quote incident number PS-20210915-0646, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]