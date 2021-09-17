News / Moray Police announce missing Elgin man has been found By Lauren Robertson September 17, 2021, 10:58 am A man who was reported missing from the Elgin area has been found. Mark Toner was reported missing from the Elgin area on Wednesday. Police launched an appeal into his whereabouts as there were growing concerns for his welfare. The 41-year old has since been found safe and well. Police thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal. We can confirm that Mark Toner, who had been reported missing from the Elgin area, has been traced safe and well.We'd like to thank the public for their assistance. Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 17 September 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘It’s a dream come true’: Cat owners reunited with missing moggy after 10 years Concern growing for missing Elgin man Mark Toner Police issue warning regarding ‘dangerous’ off road motorbiking in Fort William area Body found near Oban in search of missing teen