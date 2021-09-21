Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Why is latest RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon submarine-hunter called Guernsey’s Reply?

By David Mackay
September 21, 2021, 1:25 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 1:27 pm
Guernsey's Reply has arrived at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth
Guernsey's Reply has arrived at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth

RAF Lossiemouth’s newest P-8 Poseidon Guernsey’s Reply has landed at the Moray base.

The arrival takes the fleet of submarine-hunting spy planes to six with nine eventually due to fly from the north-east coast.

All are due to be in operation from RAF Lossiemouth by the end of the year with crews tasked with maintaining a watch on potential threats lurking beneath the waves.

Why Guernsey’s Reply?

Guernsey’s Reply will operate as part of 201 Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth.

The squadron has historic links with the Channel Island, dating back to the Second World War.

Flight Lieutenant Herbert Machon named his Spitfire Guernsey’s Reply during the Second World War. Photo supplied by RAF Lossiemouth

Spitfire pilot Herbert Machon gave his plane the nickname Guernsey’s Reply having lefthis home on the island shortly before the Nazi occupation.

He used the name as a tribute to his friends and comrades forced to live under the occupation.

Links between the squadron and island have flourished ever since with personnel acting as pall bearers when Mr Machon died in 2004.

Poseidon to train RAF Lossiemouth’s next generation

Guernsey’s Reply will now play a part as 201 Sqn’s role as the schoolhouse at RAF Lossiemouth.

Its mission will be to train the next generation of Poseidon aircrew and instructors, as well as serving on the front line.

Wing Commander Adam Smolak, officer commanding 201 Sqn, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Guernsey’s Reply to RAF Lossiemouth.

Wing Commander Adam Smolak, officer commanding 201 Squadron. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth

“Not only does this mark a further increase to our maritime air capability here at RAF Lossiemouth but it is also a fitting tribute to the association between 201 Sqn and Guernsey.

“Everyone on 201 Sqn is very proud of this long-standing association and the history which it represents.

“As we move forward, we must continue to foster the links which brought us to where we are now, and I am personally grateful to be able to play my small part.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal