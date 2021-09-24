Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Possible sighting of man missing for over three weeks in Forres and Dufftown

By Kirstin Tait
September 24, 2021, 2:39 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 2:54 pm
Lia Yun Xue is missing from Paisley.
Lia Yun Xue is missing from Paisley.

Police have re-appealed for information to help trace a missing man who is believed to have travelled to the north-east.

Lia Yun Xue was reported missing from Paisley on September 1.

At the time, officers suspected he may have made his way to Dufftown.

Now, the force are re-appealing for information after possible sightings of the man between September 3 and 6 in Forres and Dufftown.

The 42-year-old is a Chinese national and described as being of medium build, with shaved dark hair and a beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and was carrying a large blue roller suitcase and brown holdall bag.

Sergeant Stuart Byers, based at Paisley Police Station, said: “Lia Yun Xue may have travelled to the Dufftown or Moray area of Scotland.

“Officers have been liaising with colleagues in the north-east of Scotland as well as British Transport Police and have been making inquiries in an effort to trace him.”

The force ask if anyone has seen the man to contact them on their 101 number, quoting reference number 2195 of September 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]