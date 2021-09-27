Chinese officials from city with 3.6 million people invite Moray Council to explore potential partnership

Comparing life in a Chinese city with millions of residents to living in Moray might feel impossible.

But the two could be united after officials from Jiaxing in China’s Zhejiang Province wrote to council bosses about a potential partnership.

Why did Chinese officials approach Moray Council over partnership?

Interest was sparked after Lossiemouth councillor James Allan spoke about the region at a conference.

Earlier this year, he appeared at the Conference on International Exchanges and Co-operation between Scotland, UK and Jiaxing, PRC.

Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns and Mr Allan have both received letters from the Jiaxing Municipal People’s Government.

Huge potential for co-operation?

Director Wenping Shen from the foreign affairs office wrote: “What you (James Allan) said has laid a foundation for developing friendship and exploring the development of a mutually beneficial partnership between our two cities.

“Jiaxing and Moray have many similarities and commonalities.

“Both enjoy superior location, robust industries, rich culture and tourism and high quality education.

‘Opening up to the outside world’

He added: “There exists huge potential for co-operation in such areas as port economy, modern agriculture, import and export, cultural and people to people exchanges, education and science and technology.

“Jiaxing has always been focusing on opening up to the outside world and is committed to developing all around and in-depth pragmatic exchanges and cooperation.

“We sincerely look forward to jointly promoting the establishment of sister city relationships and creating a mutually beneficial future by enhancing communication and mutual trust with Moray.”

‘We can’t afford to miss out on this opportunity’

Councillor James Allan believes it is a unique opportunity.

Mr Allan said: “We can’t afford to miss out. I think it would be good for economic development.

“As people want to get links with our distilleries and companies like Walkers.

“We already have partnerships across Europe, why not extend beyond that?”

It would be surreal and open up doors.” James Allan

“It would be surreal and open up doors to China.

“Visitors don’t usually travel so far north and therefore, it is a real opportunity.”

Previous efforts failed to come to life

In 2018, there were discussions about Chinese town Maotai in Renhuai and Moray working together.

However, it never progressed.

Hopes are being raised that this time a partnership can be developed.

Visit Moray Speyside chief executive Laurie Piper said: “Moray Speyside had been growing in popularity with visitors from China in the period prior to Covid – we’d seen a significant increase in the number of Chinese visitors experiencing our region.

“In 2018, as Moray Speyside Tourism, we helped organise a visit of government, cultural and business representatives from a different area of China, famous for its local distilled alcohol drink.

“It’s great to see that the Chinese are keen to re-engage with us here in Moray Speyside, and I look forward to helping show our potential visitors why our region is so special.“

Moray Council said “an appropriate response will be returned in due course”.

