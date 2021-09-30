Burghead and Hopeman face prospect of losing their GP practices for good

GP surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman could close for good depending on the findings of a health and wellbeing services consultation.

Moray Integrated Joint Board will be asked to approve proposals for a community engagement exercised covering the Lossiemouth area including medical provision at Moray Coast Medical Centre in the town at a meeting today.

Burghead and Hopeman are branch surgeries of the Lossiemouth centre and have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic as neither site was able to comply with social distancing regulations.

Previously, they operated on a part-time basis seeing a combined total of 114 patients a week.

‘It’s a very emotive subject’

Although people can book transport for appointments in Lossiemouth with a community minibus or dial-a-bus services those who have to use public transport face a three-hour round trip.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe said: “It’s a very emotive subject and it’s causing issues particularly in the two villages.

“The two surgery buildings are basically not fit for purpose and can’t give those attending the service they deserve.

“Both villages are up in arms about it and I absolutely get that, and it’s trying to get a solution that suits everybody.

“The medical centre at Lossiemouth is second to none but who would want a three-hour round trip from Burghead to Elgin to Lossiemouth then back.”

As well as health services in Burghead and Hopeman the engagement exercise and subsequent public consultation will also look at the need to increase clinic space at the medical centre in Lossiemouth.

This is expected to be done through refurbishing the vacant Laich Dental Suite at an estimated cost of around £170,000.

In his report locality manager with Health and Social Care Moray Iain Macdonald said: “Understandably, the future of the Moray Coast Medical Practice building in Lossiemouth and the two branch surgery buildings in Burghead and Hopeman will be at the forefront of community members’ minds.

“The engagement and consultation process offers the potential to explore the options for these buildings while also looking at the opportunity to develop a model of service provision for the future.”

Final decision expected early next year

NHS Grampian rents the Burghead surgery on Grant Street at a cost of just over £5,840 a year with the lease due to expire in 2023, while the Hopeman branch on Harbour Street is GP owned. Neither meet health care premises regulations and would need extensive work to bring them up to standard.

The Moray Coast centre was build on land owned by the RAF with investment from NHS Grampian and private funding with a 25 year lease due to expire in 2033.

It is in a good state of repair but an increase in people registering is putting pressure on services.

In April 2008 the practice had 6,984 patients, that rose to 10,190 in May this year and continues to grow by around 25 people per month.

Patients in Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding area have the option of registering with practices in Elgin.

The community engagement process includes online and postal surveys, community events and discussions with transport providers.

A report will go to the MIJB meeting in January with the outcome of the engagement process and details of the public consultation, with a final report with recommendations going before members on March 27.