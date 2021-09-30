New tourism app aims to showcase the best Forres has to offer

A new Visit Forres app aims to highlight the best things to see and do in the Moray town.

It will cover everything from restaurants and visitor attractions to the areas most plagued by pesky midges.

The app, which has been supported by Visit Moray Speyside, will also feature a full list of the different accommodation available in the Forres.

Not only is the app free to use and download, it’s also free for businesses to list their services and details.

The app is linked to the Visit Forres website, run by Moray Media CIC.

Marc Hindley, managing director of Moray Media CIC, spoke of how the app is aimed at both visitors and those who live in and around Forres.

He said: “Forres has a lot to offer, and this is our attempt to bring it all into one place, so people that come here don’t miss anything, or stay longer. And for people that live here, who still miss some of the things that are going on right on their doorstep.”

“We want it to see it grow and develop”

Mr Hindley also said the new app will be perfect for those trying to access information about Forres on the go: “Apps really drive focus, and while we have built a comprehensive website, having the information in your hand makes it so much more accessible than searching for information each time you need it.

“We‘ve tried to think of all the information people would need for a day out in the country, a night on the tiles, or a week’s holiday, and we’ll keep adding to it as necessary.”

It tries to encompass any information someone visiting the area might want to know, including the locations of more practical services like public toilets and car charging points.

Moray Media CIC is also keen for people to get in touch if they feel there is any information missing from the app.

Mr Hindley said it will constantly grow and evolve: “We want people to get in touch if they think something should be added.

“It’s not a snapshot of 2021, we want it to see it grow and develop, and be part of the leisure landscape.”

“Collaborative publicity platforms”

It is thought that the Visit Forres app is the only one of its kind in Moray, which Mr Hindley believes will give businesses in Forres an advantage.

He explained: “Although our organisation’s focus is mainly the Forres area, we believe this is the only tourism app of its kind in Moray, and so it makes our corner of the Moray Speyside region that little bit more visible, which of course is great news for the businesses who are listed.

“Our social ethos is to build collaborative publicity platforms that not only benefit consumers, but also help businesses, organisations and event managers reach the widest possible audience.”

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, also praised the app for its focus on building up local businesses.

He said: “The new Visit Forres app is a great addition for both visitors and locals, looking for relevant, local information.

“It’s another good example of the growing energy in communities around rebuilding tourism and encouraging locally-focused initiatives.”

The app has been launched and is available to download on Apple and Android.