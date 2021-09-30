Folding-bike hire scheme opens at Elgin train station

Folding bicycles have been made available to hire from Elgin railway station to encourage people to use pedal power.

A self-service kiosk with eight bikes is now open as part of a Moray Council pilot project with Hitrans and Brompton Bike Hire.

It is hoped the facility, which has received Transport Scotland funding, will appeal to locals as well as people travelling to or from Elgin by train.

Frequent users will be able to hire a bike from £3.50 per day while casual users will pay up to £6.50.

Nicola Moss, Moray Council’s transportation manager, said: “Connectivity is a major consideration when people make travel plans, so it made perfect sense to locate the bike hire kiosk within the council’s car park by the railway station in Elgin.

“We hope this will encourage more sustainable and active travel as the infrastructure is put in place to support choice.”

Ranald Robertson, director at Hitrans, said: “Brompton folding bikes offer an excellent solution to integrating cycling with public transport which will benefit both residents and visitors to the region.

“They improve the choices for sustainable and active travel, and also address government ambitions to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging a modal shift from sole occupancy cars to more sustainable transport.”