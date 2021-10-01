Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Moray councillors to decide what to do with £1.6m education fund set up by a slave trader

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Moray Council headquarters in Elgin.

Moray councillors are being asked to decide on what to do with a £1.6 million trust fund set up by a Forres slave trader.

Born in 1743, James Dick became a successful merchant in the West Indies then London in the latter half of the 18th century.

However, research carried out by historians David Alston and Donald Morrison has found that Mr Dick along with his partner Robert Milligan were involved in the sale of more than 500 slaves shipped from Africa in 1779.

Following his death in 1828 a fund of around £114,000 was established to encourage learning and efficient teaching in what is now Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The Dick Bequest fund now stands at more than £1.6m.

While the council has no direct control over the Dick Bequest, it is required to nominate a councillor to sit as one of 10 governors who assess applications to the fund.

Few councils have addressed the historical legacy of slavery

Members of the education, children and leisure committee on October 6 will decide what actions to take, given the potential damage to their reputation.

Options include a ‘do minimum’ approach, similar to the stance taken by Aberdeenshire Council, that would mean not applying for grants or promoting the scheme.

However, the local authority will still have to nominate a councillor to sit on the board of governors and would be unable to prevent teachers applying directly to the fund.

Further options include lobbying the Scottish Government to re-direct funds to benefit people in Jamaica, a move backed by Mr Alston and Mr Morrison, and to take a wider position on the historical legacy of slavery.

Research from Highland historian David Alston in his upcoming book showed how plantations in Guyana took the names of places in the Highlands.

In his report, head of governance, strategy and performance Alasdair McEachan said: “Very few local authorities seem to have addressed the issue of the historical legacy of slavery in their areas.

“However, Glasgow City Council have taken the step of commissioning a major academic study into historical bequests linked to transatlantic slavery.

“This will include an audit of bequests and donations, street names and built heritage, scrutiny of records, public consultation and a resulting strategy.”

Should memorial be used to educate pupils on the area’s role in slavery?

Moray schools benefit from around £5,000 of equipment and £10,000 in learning grants for teachers from the Dick Bequest per annum.

A memorial to James Dick hangs in Anderson’s Primary School in Forres.

Both Mr Alston and Mr Morrison advocate using it to educate pupils on the area’s involvement with slavery.

A statue of Robert Milligan was removed from its plinth opposite the Museum of London Docklands in June last year because of his links to colonial violence and exploitation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]