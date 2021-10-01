Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Road safety survey identifies improvements for A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde

By Lauren Taylor
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Traffic Scotland has recommended a controlled crossing near the Reiket Lane roundabout

A pedestrian crossing could be installed on a busy stretch of road in Elgin.

Transport Scotland has recommended the move following a study of the road between Reiket Lane roundabout and Moycroft Road.

The stretch, which is part of A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, is popular with both walkers and cyclists.

But concerns have previously been raised about how dangerous the road is to cross, and Moray MSP Richard Lochhead took the matter up with Transport Scotland.

Now, following a road safety survey carried out in June, the agency has recommended installing a controlled crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

In an e-mail to Mr Lochhead, Transport Scotland wrote: “The traffic flows recorded on the A96 at Reiket Lane roundabout are high and when looking at options for crossings at the roundabout a check is required on any proposed alterations to entry and exits to the roundabout and on how this could affect traffic queuing and delays at the roundabout.

“Modelling of the roundabout is therefore required to ensure no significant impact on traffic movements.”

The survey also identified improvements to crossings between Reiket Lane and Moycroft Road roundabouts along with options for wider active travel improvements in the area.

Mr Lochhead said: “I’m sure that those who travel on foot or by bike will welcome the recommendation to install a controlled crossing in the area and to carry out safety improvements more widely on this stretch of the A96.

“There’s more work to be done around traffic modelling and looking at the impact on traffic flow before work can progress, however, I hope that those with concerns will be reassured that Transport Scotland is taking the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on the A96 seriously.”

