Cullen Sea School’s paddleboard sessions to run over the winter for the first time after explosion in interest

At this time of year, activities at Cullen Sea School are normally winding down as it draws closer to winter.

But this year, for the first time, kayaking, paddle board and sailing sessions will be running all the way up to Christmas.

During the summer, bookings have been coming in thick and fast as large numbers of people look to take to the water.

Demand at Cullen Sea School is up 112% compared to 2020 and 67% against 2019.

The sea school, run by charity Three Harbours Association, opened in 2015.

Success story

The sea school’s development and marketing officer David McCubbin hailed this year’s successful summer trade.

He said: “We are putting sessions on in winter if people want to go out.

“A lot of tourist attractions are still not back to where they were before the pandemic.

“It is probably the best season that we have ever had.

“Holidaymakers were booking up two weeks in advance and people were coming from all over the UK which is amazing.

What does the sea school have on offer?

The sea school is also holding photographic sessions and beach cleans.

He added: “We can still do all the water sports and only thing limiting us is the weather.

“We are also doing series of winter talks relating to the coast like the environment and nature.

“People want to do something when they go away.

“It’s the first time we have offered sessions in September and up to October 31.

“Then we will have some sessions over the winter on weekends.”

Staycation boom helped Cullen

David is also the chairman of Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative and believes the staycation boom has benefited the town.

He added: “We have had a busy season. The staycation boom has benefited the area, whether that will continue, we need to wait and see.”

