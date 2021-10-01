Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Cullen Sea School’s paddleboard sessions to run over the winter for the first time after explosion in interest

By Sean McAngus
October 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
The sea school had one of its best-ever seasons over the summer.

At this time of year, activities at Cullen Sea School are normally winding down as it draws closer to winter.

But this year, for the first time,  kayaking, paddle board and sailing sessions will be running all the way up to Christmas.

During the summer, bookings have been coming in thick and fast as large numbers of people look to take to the water.

Demand at Cullen Sea School is up 112% compared to 2020 and 67% against 2019.

The sea school, run by charity Three Harbours Association, opened in 2015.

Success story

The sea school’s development and marketing officer David McCubbin hailed this year’s successful summer trade.

He said: “We are putting sessions on in winter if people want to go out.

“A lot of tourist attractions are still not back to where they were before the pandemic.

Cullen Sea School.

“It is probably the best season that we have ever had.

“Holidaymakers were booking up two weeks in advance and people were coming from all over the UK which is amazing.

What does the sea school have on offer?

The sea school is also holding photographic sessions and beach cleans.

He added: “We can still do all the water sports and only thing limiting us is the weather.

“We are also doing series of winter talks relating to the coast like the environment and nature.

 

“People want to do something when they go away.

“It’s the first time we have offered sessions in September and up to October 31.

“Then we will have some sessions over the winter on weekends.”

Staycation boom helped Cullen

David is also the chairman of Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative and believes the staycation boom has benefited the town.

He added: “We have had a busy season. The staycation boom has benefited the area, whether that will continue, we need to wait and see.”

Paddling in Cullen.

You might also like these stories involving Cullen…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]