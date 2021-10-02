Sepa investigating alleged burial of waste at the same Moray estate where residents were told not to drink their tap water

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is investigating claims that waste has been buried underground at an estate plagued by problems with dirty drinking water.

The alleged burial of waste happened at the Cabrach and Glenfiddich estate.

Understood to still be owned by Dr Christopher Moran, a wealthy London businessman, the 48,000 acre estate is located south of Dufftown.

This comes after the government watchdog received a complaint.

A spokeswoman for Sepa said: “We have been contacted in relation to the alleged burial of waste at a site within the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estates.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

‘It has been going on for a long time’

A source close to the estate claimed waste being buried at the estate had been a long-term issue.

They said: “Rubbish being dumped on the estate isn’t something new.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said it was important to see that a thorough investigation is taking place.

He added: “Any such burial of waste would be reprehensible and dangerous given that we know the local community are experiencing drinking water quality issues.

“This is a very serious matter and if the allegations are substantiated then those responsible must be held to account.”

I expect Moray Council and SEPA will be investigating as a matter of urgency.” Douglas Ross

Moray MP Douglas Ross said the find raised a number of questions.

He said: “I was informed that there was an issue with water quality in the Cabrach and Glenlivet areas and the suggestion was that there may be waste buried in the land within that particular area which may have been contributing to the effects on the water quality.

“This raises a number of queries and I expect Moray Council and Sepa will be investigating as a matter of urgency.

Water notice remains in place

Last month, people living on the Moray estate were told to stop drinking their tap water unless they boil it first.

Moray Council’s notice to people living on the the Cabrach and Glenfiddich estate following sample failures remains in place.

A local authority spokesman said: “Once we receive confirmation that the works have been completed we will resample the water supply to check on compliance with water parameters.”

Dr Moran and the estate did not respond to requests from the Press and Journal for comment.