Creative farming enthusiast, 11, from Moray wins poster competition warning of dangers

By Lauren Robertson
October 5, 2021, 12:18 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 1:11 pm
Stuart's winning poster.

An 11-year-old from Moray has won the top prize in a competition to design a poster highlighting the dangers on farms and crofts.

Gemma Forgie created a masterpiece in crayon, stressing the importance of keeping children supervised and machinery properly maintained.

The competition was run by SAC Consulting for Farm Advisory Service.

It asked children to get creative with any material they wished and create a poster identifying the common dangers of being on farm and croft land.

There were 37 entries in total, which were split into two age groups, six and under and seven to 12.

Gemma was selected as the winner of the older age group, and six-year-old Stuart Ward, from South Lanarkshire, was top of the younger.

Gemma’s winning poster.

‘Hard to pick a winner’

Some of the top tips shared by Gemma and Stuart on their posters were staying away from chemicals, making sure to close gates and following any rules laid out by the farm.

All entrants were given a high-vis vest for their hard work, with the winners also receiving a stationary box.

Agricultural technician Kevin MacKinnon, who organised the competition, said the high quality of the entries made it hard to pick a winner.

He said: “We had a good response, and the quality and effort of the entries was very high, so it was hard to pick a winner in each category.

“The winning entries by Stuart and Gemma were outstanding and showed a good understanding of the dangers on farms.”

