Ally Grant: death of Elgin’s St Giles Centre builder aged 79

St Giles Centre builder Alistair Grant, has died aged 79.

The youngest son of Helen and David Grant, he was born in Elgin on March 27, 1942.

He’d go on to be the ninth generation of Grants to enter into building and stonemasonry in the North-east of Scotland.

Early days in Elgin

Brother to David, Norman, Brian and Maureen, Ally, as he was known, he enjoyed growing up in a close family.

But he especially loved spending time with his dad – a champion piper with Elgin Pipe Band.

This was likely a relief for his mother given her youngest son’s propensity for getting into trouble.

Whether disturbing wasp nests, catapulting in Cooper Park, or his love of playing near the Lossie – if Ally was there calamity wasn’t far behind.

As proven by the fact he almost drowned on one occasion.

Becoming a builder

Ally was educated at East End Primary School then Elgin Academy.

But left at 15 to become message boy for Cross the Grocer.

However, it wasn’t long before he joined his dad, becoming a ninth generation stonemason and builder.

Ally worked alongside David until he retired then started his own business.

St Giles Centre

But that wasn’t the only reason for the change.

While foreman on the construction of Inverness’ Eastgate Centre it became clear to Ally that he needn’t work for anyone else.

As a well respected and trusted builder, he launched Ally Grant Builders.

And the work came flooding in.

His first major contract was building the St Giles Centre in Elgin.

Ally was also responsible for work done on Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Nairn Creamery and on the Bonnie Earl and Little Canada housing projects.

Chip shop romance

Ally first met the love of his life on a trip away with friends.

Seeing her stand outside the chip shop he cheekily pinched her hair brush.

Promising to give it back at the dancing on Saturday, this was his first introduction to Anne Smith – a baker’s daughter from Huntly – who would one day be his wife.

Ally turned up to the dance and the pair never looked back.

They were together for 61 years, and married for 56, with most of that time spent in the their Christie Road home which they bought in 1966.

Starting a family

In 1965, a year after their wedding, daughter Julie was born.

The family was completed in 1968 with the birth of Mike.

Ally loved being a dad and did everything he could to look after Anne and the kids.

Although he worked long hours, he budgeted a fiver a week so he could take the family out and have fun at the weekends.

Holidays played a big part in the Grant family with trips to Butlins all over the UK a particular highlight.

Ally welcomed Julie and Mike’s respective partners, Kerr and Morag, into his life as though they were his own.

Health issues

While on holiday in Tenerife in 2000 Ally had a stroke.

Not wanting to let his clients down the St Giles Centre builder kept working until he had completed the contracts he’d started.

And then threw himself into building his son’s house.

He also loved to help out at MG Motors – the garaged owned by son, Mike.

Grandchildren

But even career success couldn’t top what Ally considered to be his kids’ greatest achievement – the grandchildren!

With six wonderful grandkids – Daniel, David, Paul, Kelly, Sophie and Brooke – Ally and Anne spent time visiting their growing family.

Spoiling the wee ones was a favourite pursuit of Ally’s.

But one little lady surpassed them all.

Light of his life

Ally’s great granddaughter Emily was born seven months ago and how much Ally loved her was plain to see.

Mike said: “Emily knocked everyone else back in the pecking order. She really was the light of his life.

“He loved her coming to visit and insisted her photograph was placed on the mantelpiece facing his chair so he could see her wee face all the time.

“Throughout his illness having Emily in his life lifted his spirits and gave him something to look forward to.”

Time away with Anne

Ally and Anne owned a timeshare in Tenerife for many years and loved to travel all over the world.

The pair visited Europe, America, Canada and South Africa, and enjoyed various cruising around the Mediterranean and Greek Islands.

Ally enjoyed that quality time with Anne.

Serious accident

But three years ago Ally had a life-changing accident.

He fell down the escalator in the St Giles’ Centre – the same mall he had built.

Although he was told it was just a broken knee, he later discovered he’d actually broken his back and pelvis.

Following a lengthy stay in hospital he began rehabilitation with the team at Move Forward.

However, the pandemic put a stop to his regular gym and physio sessions and his health began to decline.

Netflick!

Before his accident Ally was a keen golfer and looked forward to playing at Elgin Golf Club, and before that at Garmouth.

He also loved watching sports on TV especially football if Aberdeen or Manchester United were playing.

With more time on his hands, the family set him up with a Netflix account.

But after a short time, much to everyone’s confusion Ally claimed he’d ‘completed Netflick.’

In reality he hadn’t realised he could scroll up and down and had simply watched everything on one line!

A real inspiration

Mike added: “My dad was a real one off.

“He was a kind, honest, wise and a genuinely caring man who put the wants and needs of others before his own.

“A real inspiration to others and I miss him dearly.

“He was pal, my confidant and my dad.”

As an animal lover, donations from Ally’s funeral went to Moray Cats Protection.

