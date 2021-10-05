Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

£150,000 is being made available for Moray community projects – and here’s how you can apply for it

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 5, 2021, 5:18 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 7:28 pm
Alastair Kennedy (right) is a founder member of Money for Moray. Picture by Sandy McCook

Community groups across Moray are being encouraged to apply for a share of  £150,000 to help tackle poverty and inequality.

In the latest participatory budgeting event organisers Money for Moray are seeking requests of between £200 and £4,000 that fit with the theme of A Fairer Moray for All.

Groups working to improve the lives of the vulnerable and young people in particular are encouraged to apply to tackle issues such as food insecurity, fuel poverty, transport difficulties, health and wellbeing, literacy and employability.

Once applications have been vetted there will be a public vote to decide which ones will receive funding.

Founder member of Money for Moray Alastair Kennedy said: “It gets folk involved and engaged in the process. It means folk have a say in how money is spent and that can give a real sense of empowerment.

“It’s really participatory democracy and for me it ticks all the boxes.”

How will the winning projects be decided?

Previous events have proved to be successful with around £275,000 distributed to Moray groups over the last five years through the participatory budgeting process.

In previous years physical events were held where applicants were able to give presentations and those attending submitting their ballots there and then.

This time an online voting system will be in place although there are plans to hold events in the Buckie and Forres areas where those seeking grants will be able to showcase their projects.

The £150,000 currently available has come from the Scottish Government’s Investing in Communities Fund, which has provided money for previous events along with Moray Council.

The money will be divided in three between the east and west of Moray with the remaining third earmarked for projects run by younger people.

Applications open on Friday and close on November 5.

Forms can be submitted on the Money for Moray website.

Online voting will take place in February and March next year.

