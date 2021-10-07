Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie councillor reported over alleged breach of the councillor’s code of conduct

By Sean McAngus
October 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Councillor Gordon Cowie has been reported to Ethical Standards Commissioner.

Campaigners have reported a Buckie councillor to Scotland’s standards watchdog over claims he broke the rules during a planning meeting.

In March, an application from Morlich Homes to build seven houses on woodland adjacent to number 1-5 Station Road, Portessie, was approved by Moray Council’s planning review body.

The developer appealed against an earlier decision to refuse.

In a five to three vote, the scheme was approved.

This came despite it contravening six key policies in the Moray local development plan.

A majority of councillors agreed that this was an “acceptable departure” based on “community benefit”, in terms of housing and the school roll.

Councillor under fire over Portessie housing

Portessie residents are up in arms about their woodland and wildlife being bulldozed to make way for new houses.

Now campaign group Save Slochy Woodlands has lodged a complaint with the ethical standards commissioner.

The group claims that councillor Gordon Cowie has fallen foul of the councillor’s code of conduct.

Specifically, they believe Mr Cowie failed to declare a non-financial interest with Morlich Homes director Charles Milne.

Appropriate sanctions should now be imposed on him for this breach.”

Campaign group Save Slochy Woodlands

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We have reported councillor Cowie to the Standards Commission for Scotland.

“Councillor Cowie is believed to have a personal relationship with the applicant director (Charles Milne) and has historically sat on community committees with the applicant.

“We believe he should not have been present during the hearing nor at the subsequent vote.

“Appropriate sanctions should be now imposed on him for this breach.”

Portessie campaign has received major support

The likes of Dr Amir Khan and conservationist Chris Packham have backed the campaign to save Slochy Woodlands.

A total of 5,907 people have signed a petition calling for the housing plans to be scrapped to save wildlife.

Mr Cowie told the Press and Journal that he does not want to comment until an investigation takes place.

