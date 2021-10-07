Buckie councillor reported over alleged breach of the councillor’s code of conduct

Campaigners have reported a Buckie councillor to Scotland’s standards watchdog over claims he broke the rules during a planning meeting.

In March, an application from Morlich Homes to build seven houses on woodland adjacent to number 1-5 Station Road, Portessie, was approved by Moray Council’s planning review body.

The developer appealed against an earlier decision to refuse.

In a five to three vote, the scheme was approved.

This came despite it contravening six key policies in the Moray local development plan.

A majority of councillors agreed that this was an “acceptable departure” based on “community benefit”, in terms of housing and the school roll.

Councillor under fire over Portessie housing

Portessie residents are up in arms about their woodland and wildlife being bulldozed to make way for new houses.

Now campaign group Save Slochy Woodlands has lodged a complaint with the ethical standards commissioner.

The group claims that councillor Gordon Cowie has fallen foul of the councillor’s code of conduct.

Specifically, they believe Mr Cowie failed to declare a non-financial interest with Morlich Homes director Charles Milne.

Appropriate sanctions should now be imposed on him for this breach.” Campaign group Save Slochy Woodlands

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We have reported councillor Cowie to the Standards Commission for Scotland.

“Councillor Cowie is believed to have a personal relationship with the applicant director (Charles Milne) and has historically sat on community committees with the applicant.

“We believe he should not have been present during the hearing nor at the subsequent vote.

“Appropriate sanctions should be now imposed on him for this breach.”

Portessie campaign has received major support

The likes of Dr Amir Khan and conservationist Chris Packham have backed the campaign to save Slochy Woodlands.

A total of 5,907 people have signed a petition calling for the housing plans to be scrapped to save wildlife.

Mr Cowie told the Press and Journal that he does not want to comment until an investigation takes place.