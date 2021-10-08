Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

War medals among rare items stolen from house in Forres

By Lauren Robertson
October 8, 2021, 7:12 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 8:17 am

A number of sentimental items have been stolen in a break-in at a property in Forres.

War medals and a distinctive personalised scarf were among the rare belongings taken from the house, located in the Burdshaugh area.

A quantity of alcohol was also stolen.

The break-in took place at around 1.30am on Friday, October 1.

Now, police are appealing for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Officers said a man carrying two bags was spotted nearby the property around the time of the crime.

It is thought that whoever took the items may be intending on selling them due to their rarity.

The public in and around Forres has been asked to get in touch with police if they are offered the sale of any of the items.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20211001-2614.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

