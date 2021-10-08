Dancing in the Elgin moonlight! Toploader join line-up for new Moray music festival

English indie band Toploader has been announced as part of the line-up for a new music festival in Elgin.

The band, best known for its cover of Dancing in the Moonlight, is the second act to be confirmed for the MacMoray Easter Festival next year.

The new event will hopefully take place at Cooper Park in Elgin on April 16, 2022, if organisers YBD Music are granted a license.

🐣 New Band Announcement! 🐣 🐣 Joining the VENGABOYS are….. 👇www.macmoray.com // MacMoray Easter Festival Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Friday, 8 October 2021

Toploader celebrated great success in their early career and gained four Brit Award nominations before breaking up in 2003.

Six years later, the band reformed as a trio releasing new music and performing live across the country, including a sold-out show in Lossiemouth in May 2019.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Vengaboys would be headlining the festival, adding the Elgin date to their world tour with Toploader now joining the bill.

The Dutch group are expected to perform their greatest hits, including Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom, We Like to Party and We’re Going to Ibiza.

Elgin festival to be annual event

The 2022 event will mark the launch of an annual Easter festival in Moray featuring music and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Organisers have said they have “over a dozen surprises to reveal” including more musical performers to add to the line-up.

On the official website, it says: “Live music performances on one outdoor stage by world renowned names won’t however be the only entertainment in this family event.

“There will also be a bouncy castle, food stalls, face painting and Disney princesses adding to the light-hearted family day out and making sure all the kids are entertained.

“There will also be a bar area situated inside a large marquee with another indoor stage where people can experience traditional Scottish music.”

Tickets are available to reserve now on the MacMoray Easter Festival website.