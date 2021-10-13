Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Royal praise for pandemic response in Forres from Princess Anne

By David Mackay
October 13, 2021, 4:52 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 4:53 pm
Princess Anne on Forres High Street with Forres councillor George Alexander, pictured left, and Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Princess Anne has landed by helicopter in Forres to pay tribute to Covid heroes, key workers and volunteers in Moray.

An army of people from the NHS, Moray Council charities and other agencies have pitched in to support the region’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The Princess Royal discussed the issues facing the north-east during a function in the historic courtroom in the Tolbooth.

‘A way of thanking people for their hard work’

Princess Anne landed in Grant Park by helicopter before making the journey along Forres High Street.

A small crowd gathered to watch the aircraft complete its descent into the natural amphitheatre at the foot of Cluny Hill.

It was the third attempt at organising the visit with previous attempts thwarted due to Covid case numbers.

Forres councillor George Alexander, who is chairman of Forres Heritage Trust, the custodians of the Tolbooth, said: “The lord lieutenant has been trying to organise it for almost a year now, but it’s never been possible.

“He wanted to use the courtroom to introduce some of the community workers, health workers and everyone who has played an important part in the pandemic.

Princess Anne shares a joke with a busker on Forres High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

“I think it’s just a way of thanking people, acknowledging them for the hard work they have done.”

The Tolbooth itself has undergone major refurbishments in recent years with hopes the public will be able to access a walkway surrounding the clock tower early next year.

Hard work of pandemic will continue in Forres

The Princess Royal met with volunteers and key workers for about an hour before leaving – stopping to share a joke with a busker singing Flower of Scotland outside as she departed.

Charities Moray Food Plus, Project Wingman, Forres in Bloom, Moray School Bank were represented inside alongside the NHS and Moray Council.

Lorna Creswell, a Forres councillor and chairwoman of Moray Firth Credit Union, received a British Empire Medal this year to pay tribute to her lifetime of volunteering.

Princess Anne met with key workers and community volunteers in Forres. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

She said: “We were in at the credit union every day during the pandemic to offer financial assistance.

“Nobody knew what to expect to support people through this. People were furloughed, they’d lost their jobs, couldn’t fill out forms, were home-schooling – it was really quite challenging.”

Forres Town Hall became a focal point in the community for coordinating projects to reach out to residents needing help.

Debbie Herron, development manager of Forres Area Community Trust, who own the building, revealed their food project had delivered more than 1,200 meals.

Princess Anne leaving Forres High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

She said: “We also did things like support the Osprey Bus with prescriptions runs for people, shopping runs and helping get access to heating and lighting.

“We worked with other groups like TSI Moray, Moray Food Plus and Moray Firth Credit Union to share resources.

“We’ve just reopened the Town Hall again to the public with lunch clubs, which will really continue the befriending projects we’ve done during the pandemic.”

