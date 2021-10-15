‘Vanity courses’ row: Moray Council leader to meet university principal in wake of controversial comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Vanity courses’ row: Moray Council leader to meet university principal in wake of controversial comments

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporterr
October 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Prof Todd Walker will meet with Moray Council's leader

Moray Council’s leader is to meet the principal of the University of the Highlands and Islands in the wake of a controversy over comments about ending “vanity courses”.

Graham Leadbitter called on Prof Todd Walker to give assurances the curriculum offered at Moray College UHI in Elgin is not under threat following his statement.

The college is one of 13 institutions that make up the university network.

Since seeking clarity, Mr Leadbitter and Prof Walker, who is also the university vice chancellor, have been in touch and plan a meeting that will also include college principal David Patterson.

Moray College, University of the Highlands and Islands, Elgin. Picture by Gordon Lennox

Mr Leadbitter said: “There has been an exchange of correspondence with the vice chancellor which has been positive.

“We are looking to follow this up with a meeting to discuss areas of mutual interest between UHI, Moray College and Moray Council.

“There are clear benefits to building good working relationships with partners and that’s what we’re seeking to do.”

Controversial comments

In an interview with the Inverness Courier in September Prof Walker said: “I’d go on the record as saying the days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over.

“We’re not here to study something for which there is no direct employment, growing market or sector.”

The comment was criticised by academics who felt it discredited certain sectors.

Highlands and Islands Students Association also raised concerns with university leaders.

Following the backlash, Prof Walker said his words were not correctly portrayed but apologised for “any confusion or distress” caused.

He said the university leads the field and has flagship courses in a wide variety of subjects, including arts, humanities, social science, engineering and health.

A university spokeswoman said: “Professor Walker is in contact with councillor Leadbitter and hopes to meet with him in the next few weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]