‘Vanity courses’ row: Moray Council leader to meet university principal in wake of controversial comments

Moray Council’s leader is to meet the principal of the University of the Highlands and Islands in the wake of a controversy over comments about ending “vanity courses”.

Graham Leadbitter called on Prof Todd Walker to give assurances the curriculum offered at Moray College UHI in Elgin is not under threat following his statement.

The college is one of 13 institutions that make up the university network.

Since seeking clarity, Mr Leadbitter and Prof Walker, who is also the university vice chancellor, have been in touch and plan a meeting that will also include college principal David Patterson.

Mr Leadbitter said: “There has been an exchange of correspondence with the vice chancellor which has been positive.

“We are looking to follow this up with a meeting to discuss areas of mutual interest between UHI, Moray College and Moray Council.

“There are clear benefits to building good working relationships with partners and that’s what we’re seeking to do.”

Controversial comments

In an interview with the Inverness Courier in September Prof Walker said: “I’d go on the record as saying the days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over.

“We’re not here to study something for which there is no direct employment, growing market or sector.”

The comment was criticised by academics who felt it discredited certain sectors.

Highlands and Islands Students Association also raised concerns with university leaders.

Following the backlash, Prof Walker said his words were not correctly portrayed but apologised for “any confusion or distress” caused.

He said the university leads the field and has flagship courses in a wide variety of subjects, including arts, humanities, social science, engineering and health.

A university spokeswoman said: “Professor Walker is in contact with councillor Leadbitter and hopes to meet with him in the next few weeks.”