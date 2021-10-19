Kinloss Barracks: emergency meeting called to discuss closure threat

An emergency meeting will be called to discuss the future of Kinloss Barracks amid fears of closure.

Concern has been raised that the Army base, home to 39 Engineer Regiment, could be the victim of the UK Government’s spending review.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter told the economic development and infrastructure committee today that media reports on the future of the barracks had “credibility”.

He added: “As a consequence I am calling an extraordinary meeting of the Moray Economic Partnership and making sure we’re prepared if that is what is to come.”

Barracks worth £30 million to economy

Mr Leadbitter has said the prospect of closure is “deeply concerning”.

He believes any reduction in military numbers at Kinloss would provide an “economic shock” to the area.

A meeting will also be held with Highland Council and Edinburgh City Council in relation to Fort George and Dreghorn Barracks.

The regiment moved into Kinloss in 2012 following the scrapping of the Nimrod MRA4 aircraft in a review that also threatened RAF Lossiemouth.

It is thought Kinloss Barracks is worth £30 million to the local economy.

About 800 troops are stationed at the base, along with civilian staff.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has called for “urgent assurances” from the Ministry of Defence that the base will not be axed again.

Base has longstanding links to community

He said it would be a “betrayal” if Kinloss Barracks were set to close as part of another round of defence cuts.

Mr Lochhead said Moray has strong and longstanding links with military bases.

The future of the Kinloss base, and Fort George, are in doubt due to a UK Government spending review.

The military is facing cuts as part of the MoD’s plans to modernise the armed forces.

It has been reported the Army wants to accelerate the closing date for Fort George, currently scheduled for 2032.

It is thought the Royal Engineers at Kinloss could be relocated to England.

The Army has said a decision on structural reform has still be be finalised.