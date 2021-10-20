Dufftown Needs You: Community association on the hunt to hire full-time development leader to drive projects

Dufftown needs you.

That is the rallying cry from Dufftown and District Community Association who are on the hunt for their first employee.

Over the last four years, the community group has gone from strength to strength, with the association now seeking to recruit a community development leader.

The successful candidate will play a vital role in delivering major projects to benefit residents in the Speyside town.

What is the role?

The role will be a full time position with a fixed term contract for two years.

It has been partly funded by the Dorenell Wind Farm and Highland and Islands Enterprise.

The successful candidate will take responsibility for the detailed development and delivery of a range of community projects and events in the Dufftown and district area.

The post holder will first carry out a review of current and planned community projects, as well as identifying and securing funding.

‘New role will make a big difference’

Association chairman Fraser McGill believes recruiting their first employee will aid in pushing projects forward and getting more volunteers.

He said: “This new role will make a big difference.

“The time is right to take on our first employee and we have aspirations to take on more employees once we get this across the line.

“I don’t think we would have been ready a couple of years ago for an employee.”

The role will be great in terms of getting somebody to organise the volunteers better. Fraser McGill

He added: “Dufftown is a tricky place to recruit volunteers as there are a lot of groups going for the same sources.

“We have six really active subgroups.

“The role will be great in terms of getting somebody to organise the volunteers better.”

What are the Dufftown and District Community Association successes?

Dufftown and District Community Association has already recorded many successes.

These include:

Operating a bike-hire scheme of 25 bikes – 10 of which are on loan to key workers for commuting to work.

Purchasing an electric car for use in the community.

Raising £26,000 towards an affordable housing project, as well as appointing a community housing trust to assist.

Fundraising £50,000 to support the upgrade of Tininver Park

Vision for the iconic clocktower

The group officially took over ownership of the town’s famed clocktower in March 2020.

The tower was purchased from Moray Council’s Common Good Fund with the aim of restoring the landmark.

The Press and Journal previously revealed that talks were taking place about the potential transformation of the clocktower into a museum.

‘We hope people see us as the charity that keeps delivering’

Now, they are awaiting a response from Historic Environment Scotland over a funding application for repairs.

Mr McGill added: “We have major projects which will transform the town.

“We still have a fantastic vision for the use of the clocktower.”

“We are waiting for an answer from Historic Environment Scotland over grant application for fabric repairs.

“If successful we could receive from £75,000 to £100,000 for the repairs.

“We hope people see us as the charity that keeps delivering for residents.”

