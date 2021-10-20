Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dufftown Needs You: Community association on the hunt to hire full-time development leader to drive projects

By Sean McAngus
October 20, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 20, 2021, 5:09 pm
Dufftown and District Community Association chairman Fraser McGill hopes new employee can help drive activities forward.
Dufftown needs you.

That is the rallying cry from Dufftown and District Community Association who are on the hunt for their first employee.

Over the last four years, the community group has gone from strength to strength, with the association now seeking to recruit a community development leader.

The successful candidate will play a vital role in delivering major projects to benefit residents in the Speyside town.

What is the role?

The role will be a full time position with a fixed term contract for two years.

It has been partly funded by the Dorenell Wind Farm and Highland and Islands Enterprise.

The successful candidate will take responsibility for the detailed development and delivery of a range of community projects and events in the Dufftown and district area.

The post holder will first carry out a review of current and planned community projects, as well as identifying and securing funding.

‘New role will make a big difference’

Association chairman Fraser McGill believes recruiting their first employee will aid in pushing projects forward and getting more volunteers.

He said: “This new role will make a big difference.

“The time is right to take on our first employee and we have aspirations to take on more employees once we get this across the line.

“I don’t think we would have been ready a couple of years ago for an employee.”

The role will be great in terms of getting somebody to organise the volunteers better.

Fraser McGill

He added: “Dufftown is a tricky place to recruit volunteers as there are a lot of groups going for the same sources.

“We have six really active subgroups.

“The role will be great in terms of getting somebody to organise the volunteers better.”

What are the Dufftown and District Community Association successes?

Dufftown and District Community Association has already recorded many successes.

These include:

  • Operating a bike-hire scheme of 25 bikes – 10 of which are on loan to key workers for commuting to work.
  • Purchasing an electric car for use in the community.
  • Raising £26,000 towards an affordable housing project, as well as appointing a community housing trust to assist.
  • Fundraising £50,000 to support the upgrade of Tininver Park

Vision for the iconic clocktower

The group officially took over ownership of the town’s famed clocktower in March 2020.

The tower was purchased from Moray Council’s Common Good Fund with the aim of restoring the landmark.

The Press and Journal previously revealed that talks were taking place about the potential transformation of the clocktower into a museum.

‘We hope people see us as the charity that keeps delivering’

Now, they are awaiting a response from Historic Environment Scotland over a funding application for repairs.

Mr McGill added: “We have major projects which will transform the town.

“We still have a fantastic vision for the use of the clocktower.”

“We are waiting for an answer from Historic Environment Scotland over grant application for fabric repairs.

“If successful we could receive from £75,000 to £100,000 for the repairs.

“We hope people see us as the charity that keeps delivering for residents.”

