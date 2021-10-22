Heroin and cannabis sniffed out by police dog in Moray

Police carried out drug searches using a sniffer dog in properties across Moray yesterday.

Officers found small quantities of drugs and money in properties in Meadow Crescent in Elgin and Cameron Drive in Keith.

With the help of springer spaniel Buster small quantities of heroin and cannabis were seized in the operation.

The specially-trained sniffer dog has previously been used to detect people carrying drugs at train stations and major events across the north-east.

There is a variety of general-purpose and specialist search police dogs within the north-east division which are deployable across the entire region.

Police also discovered more than £1,000 in cash in the properties. Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with concerns about behaviour related to drugs should contact the police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.