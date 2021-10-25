Missing Nairn woman found ‘safe and well’ By Ellie Milne October 25, 2021, 9:41 am Police confirmed Kathryn Woods has now been found A 29-year-old woman reported missing in Nairn has now been found, police confirmed. Kathryn Woods was reported missing on Sunday evening, October 24. Following an appeal, she has been traced “safe and well” and police thanked the public for their help. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Investigation launched after reports woman was injected Appeal to help trace missing Nairn woman Kathryn Woods Aberdeen street cordoned off after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in early hours of morning Police cordon off street in Aberdeen due to ongoing incident