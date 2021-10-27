Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council to issue social media guidance for officers and councillors

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 27, 2021, 5:00 pm

Moray Council’s officers and councillors will receive training on how best to use social media.

The move comes after an internal audit found that although Moray Council had procedures in place for using the likes of Twitter and Facebook they were out of date.

It was also found there was no comprehensive record of the council’s social media accounts and that anyone could set one up without the need for authorisation.

‘Social media has evolved quickly’

At a meeting of the audit and scrutiny committee today senior auditor Dafydd Lewis said: “Social media has evolved quickly and is a main form of communication for a number of people.

“Officers can communicate with the world in a matter of seconds, and that raises a number of risks.

“We are looking to develop training for officers to make sure best practices are followed.”

Request for training to extend to councillors

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown asked if training could be extended to include councillors.

He said: “Elected members are encouraged to have a council social media account, and of course elected members are more likely to be the subject of unpleasant material.”

SNP councillor for Forres Aaron McLean welcomed the move to have a register of the local authority’s social media accounts, and admitted falling foul of procedures after he “borrowed” another councillor’s photograph when sharing a council press release on Twitter and Facebook.

He said: “All the schools have social media accounts and the departments too.

“It will be a vast register but I think it will have to be done in the current climate.”

Concern over unlocked laptops and phones

Elgin South SNP councillor Graham Leadbitter raised concerned over people leaving a mobile phone or laptops unlocked that could lead to a breach of security.

He was advised that problem was being looked at with additional security being considered.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter at Cooper Park in Elgin.

Councillors unanimously agreed recommendations to collate a single social media guide, to provide training for officers and councillors, bring in extra security controls, for the corporate communications team to maintain a record of the council’s social media accounts and for that team to be informed prior to a service setting up an account.

