‘It could have been tragic’: Four police officers rewarded for bravery in response to Lossiemouth fire

Four north-east police officers have been honoured for their bravery in helping to save lives during a Lossiemouth fire.

All the officers were on duty during the evening of December 12 in 2019 when they saw smoke within a block of flats on Bark Place.

Now Sergeant Sean Jones and PCs Selina Banford, Lisa MacIntyre and Paul Thompson have been rewarded for their swift action to get those inside to safety.

Swift action prevented ‘tragic circumstances’

All four officers joined the effort to safeguard the lives of those inside the flats.

Sgt Jones and Constable Banford entered the burning property to search for people inside – discovering a man who needed help.

They helped him outside the building to ambulance staff, who treated him for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, PCs MacIntyre and Thompson ensured other residents within the block were safely evacuated.

Sgt Jones and PC Banford have now been presented with bravery medals from The Society for Protection of Life From Fire.

And PCs MacIntyre and Thompson have been awarded certificates to recognise their efforts.

All four have been praised by senior police officers for their bravery in response to the Lossiemouth fire.

Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson, area commander for Elgin, said: “While it is our duty as police officers to protect the public, Sgt Jones and constables Banford, MacIntyre and Thompson went above and beyond to ensure lives were not lost as a result of this fire.

“Putting their own lives at risk, each officer played a vital role in getting members of the public out of harm’s way.

“I am in no doubt that, had it not been for their timely intervention, we would have been dealing with a more tragic set of circumstances.

“All four officers are a credit to themselves and Police Scotland.”