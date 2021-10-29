Hang them in the Loo-vre: Children’s colourful tiles brighten up Cullen beach toilets rescued by campaigners

Locals in Cullen have dubbed their toilets ‘The Loovre’ after schoolchildren created their own artwork for display at the beachfront.

Colourful tiles have been fixed to the wall of toilets at Cullen beach after being carefully decorated by the youngsters.

The facility, which was saved by campaigners around three years ago, is said to be “absolutely critical” to the north-east village.

Beach remains popular with visitors

Tourists continue to visit the village in their droves, enjoying spectacular views of the beach from the nearby hill and viaduct.

They may have to spend a penny when calling in at nearby cafes and shops.

And thanks to the work of dedicated campaigners, they are still able to.

The beach facility and its loos were closed in June 2018 as part of cost-cutting measures by Moray Council.

Following protests from locals, Friends of Cullen, formerly Cullen Amenities, rallied to take over the running of the facility from the local authority.

Art project brightens up vital facility

The art project has been funded from a generous donation by the late Bernadette Burfield.

Ms Burfield left £250 in her will to Friends of Cullen, helping to buy the tiles.

After being decorated by primary school children, they have now been cemented onto the wall of the beach toilets.

‘It is important to show that the toilets are a major community asset’

Group member Julie-Ann Drake explained: “She left a donation of £250 after her death for the toilets.

“Therefore, we thought why not have an art project to brighten up the wall.

“Every primary kid has painted a tile with images illustrating what Cullen is about and put them on the wall.

“It is important to show that the toilets are a major community asset.

“Pupils from P1 to P7 all painted a tile each. It was a nice joint project.

“It gives the kids a real audience for the work they have done.”

Work on the toilets

Earlier this year, the group installed new urinals, new floors and repainted throughout.

Mrs Drake added: “It is about taking care of this facility.

“There has been a lot of work done which has been helped by donations.

“This includes new urinals and sinks, and we have painted inside and out and installed a tap for washing your feet.

“We can’t imagine what it would be like without these facilities.

“They are essential and means people can spend a whole day in Cullen.”

The art project was led by Friends of Cullen volunteer Claire Emson.

