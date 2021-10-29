Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hang them in the Loo-vre: Children’s colourful tiles brighten up Cullen beach toilets rescued by campaigners

By Sean McAngus
October 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Primary pupils from P1-P7 have created the artworks for display at Cullen's beach toilets

Locals in Cullen have dubbed their toilets ‘The Loovre’ after schoolchildren created their own artwork for display at the beachfront.

Colourful tiles have been fixed to the wall of toilets at Cullen beach after being carefully decorated by the youngsters.

The facility, which was saved by campaigners around three years ago, is said to be “absolutely critical” to the north-east village.

Beach remains popular with visitors

Tourists continue to visit the village in their droves, enjoying spectacular views of the beach from the nearby hill and viaduct.

They may have to spend a penny when calling in at nearby cafes and shops.

And thanks to the work of dedicated campaigners, they are still able to.

The beach facility and its loos were closed in June 2018 as part of cost-cutting measures by Moray Council.

Following protests from locals, Friends of Cullen, formerly Cullen Amenities, rallied to take over the running of the facility from the local authority.

Primary pupil Lexi Currie next to her, and her classmates, colourful displays

Art project brightens up vital facility

The art project has been funded from a generous donation by the late Bernadette Burfield.

Ms Burfield left £250 in her will to Friends of Cullen, helping to buy the tiles.

After being decorated by primary school children, they have now been cemented onto the wall of the beach toilets.

‘It is important to show that the toilets are a major community asset’

Group member Julie-Ann Drake explained: “She left a donation of £250 after her death for the toilets.

“Therefore, we thought why not have an art project to brighten up the wall.

One tile pays homage to Ms Burfield who left £250 to Friends of Cullen in her will

“Every primary kid has painted a tile with images illustrating what Cullen is about and put them on the wall.

“It is important to show that the toilets are a major community asset.

“Pupils from P1 to P7 all painted a tile each. It was a nice joint project.

“It gives the kids a real audience for the work they have done.”

Fabulous artists Faith Cowie and Emi Andres show off their work

Work on the toilets

Earlier this year, the group installed new urinals, new floors and repainted throughout.

Mrs Drake added: “It is about taking care of this facility.

“There has been a lot of work done which has been helped by donations.

“This includes new urinals and sinks, and we have painted inside and out and installed a tap for washing your feet.

“We can’t imagine what it would be like without these facilities.

“They are essential and means people can spend a whole day in Cullen.”

The art project was led by Friends of Cullen volunteer Claire Emson.

Ollie McDonald stands proudly next to the tiles at Cullen’s beach toilets

