‘It will push Buckie Harbour to next level’: Moray port named as base for massive offshore wind farm

Buckie Harbour has been named as the long-term operations and maintenance base for a major offshore wind farm off the north-east coast.

Vessels and crews working on the Moray West development, which will be about 13 miles off the coast of the town, could start moving in from as early as next year.

The announcement, which has been made today, has been hailed as a major boost for Buckie with nearly 60 new jobs for the harbour as well as supporting supply chains.

Attempts to market the port to offshore wind farm developers and other commercial enterprises has been a long-term aim of Moray Council to find a new future for the area beyond fishing.

What will be coming to Buckie?

Buckie Harbour will become home to Moray West’s offices with changing rooms, a drying room and warehousing.

Crew transfer vessels will transport technicians and engineers between the port and the wind farm with a new pontoon and upgraded quayside facilities due to be delivered.

The harbour will be used to support the construction of up to 85 turbines, which could begin in early 2022, subject to the award of a UK Government contract to developers Ocean Winds.

It is hoped the wind farm will start generating power in 2024.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “Moray West is a very significant offshore windfarm project and Ocean Winds’ commitment to having their operations and maintenance based at Buckie Harbour is fantastic news and, pending the UK Government’s agreement on the electricity supply contract in the spring, will generate very substantial investment in and around the harbour.

“Buckie is a significant commercial harbour in the north-east but this additional investment by both Ocean Winds and the investment it will drive through the wider supply chain will take the harbour usage to a new level and deliver a significant jobs boost to the area.

“Harbour life is right at the heart of Buckie’s being. This partnership between Ocean Winds and Moray Council will help ensure that heart continues to beat strongly.”

‘Buckie Harbour was ideal’

Moray West already has planning approval from the Scottish Government and both Moray and Aberdeenshire councils.

It is now awaiting entry into the next contract for difference (CFD) auction process, which is run by the UK Government.

The development follows the Moray East project, which is currently in the commissioning phase for 100 turbines.

Adam Morrison, Moray West’s project director, explained an “extensive” assessment was carried out before selecting Buckie Harbour for the offshore project.

He said: “The existing facilities and supply chain in Buckie made it ideal for a strategy that will rely on the smaller crew transfer vessels.

“We look forward to working with Moray Council, the supply chain and other stakeholders to make the most of this opportunity to create long-term sustainable employment in the town and across Moray, while delivering a major step towards national decarbonisation targets.

“Although the outdated transmission charging regime unfairly penalises projects in the north of the UK we continue to advocate for reform as part of our efforts to take Moray West forward.”