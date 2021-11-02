Horse dies after colliding with car on stretch of road near Banff

Police have confirmed that a horse has died after sustaining fatal injuries when it struck a car near Banff.

At 5.15pm, police were called to attend a road traffic collision involving a single car and a horse.

The incident happened on the A98 Portsoy to Banff road near the Whitehill junction.

Unfortunately due to its injuries, the horse died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured in the incident and the road has since reopened after being restricted.