Contractors arrive to begin work on new Lossiemouth bridge: When will construction start?

Contractors tasked with building the new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth have arrived to begin work on the construction project.

Teams from Beaver Bridges have begun setting up a base in the Seatown area to coordinate the work – just yards from the old crossing.

Personnel are due to begin preparations for construction to begin to reconnect Lossiemouth with the East Beach more than two years after being cut off.

When will work on bridge itself start?

The crews from Beaver Bridges will initially undertake extensive preparation works before starting construction work on the new Lossiemouth bridge itself.

Residents will initially see personnel setting up a pad for a crane that will be used in construction.

There will also be some piling works on the Esplanade as well as some progress on upgraded footpaths on the waterfront in the coming months.

However, it will be next year before residents in Lossiemouth see the new bridge taking shape.

Henry Beaver, managing director of Beaver Bridges, said: “Really, the main bulk of the work will be done after Christmas.

“What we’re doing in November and December is really to facilitate the work so it can begin in earnest next year – it’s all preparation to get started.

“There’s obviously a lot to do and we’re hoping it will be completed in either April or May. We’re really just pleased to finally be on site and moving forward with it.”

How important is bridge to Lossiemouth?

The closure of the old East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth due to safety concerns sparked huge concern in the community.

Confusion over who is responsible for the century-old structure, which legally has no owner, led to a lack of maintenance.

Eventually, the bridge buckled under the weight of sun-seekers in July 2019 – cutting Lossiemouth off from its popular East Beach.

A survey done by the local business association revealed the collective annual cost of the closure to local firms was £1.5million.

The Scottish Government agreed to fund the cost of a replacement due to the bridge’s significance to Lossiemouth with Beaver Bridges awarded a £1.8million contract for the work.

The project also includes demolishing the old bridge, which was built in 1910.