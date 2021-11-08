15-year-old reported missing from Buckie has been found safe and well By Lauren Taylor November 8, 2021, 9:03 am Police have found the 15-year-old safe and well. A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Buckie has been found by police. Sadie Sharp was reported missing from the Buckie area on the evening of Saturday, November 6. Police launched an online appeal for help finding her on Sunday. They have now confirmed that the 15-year-old has been found “safe and well” and have thanked the public for sharing the appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Man in dock accused of raping 15-year-old girl Cocaine user jailed after stealing lead from site of Jack Nicklaus golf course 15-year-old Sadie Sharp reported missing from Buckie as police urge anyone with information to come forward 36-year-old man missing from Aberdeen traced safe and well