Moray primary school re-opens after break-in confirmed

Students have returned to St. Peter’s Primary School in Buckie after it was forced to close on Monday due to a break-in.

Police and council bosses instructed parents to keep their children at home after reports of a break-in.

After investigating the incident, officers believe that someone had entered the premises at around 7.50am on Monday.

Pupils have been allowed to go back to school today.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in at a school on St Peter’s Terrace in Buckie around 7.50am on November 8 2021.

“Inquiries into the incident are at an early stage and anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0511 of November 8.”