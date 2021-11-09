Moray primary school re-opens after break-in confirmed By Daniel Boal November 9, 2021, 9:47 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 11:54 am Students have returned to St. Peter’s Primary School in Buckie after it was forced to close on Monday due to a break-in. Police and council bosses instructed parents to keep their children at home after reports of a break-in. After investigating the incident, officers believe that someone had entered the premises at around 7.50am on Monday. Pupils have been allowed to go back to school today. A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in at a school on St Peter’s Terrace in Buckie around 7.50am on November 8 2021. “Inquiries into the incident are at an early stage and anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0511 of November 8.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Moray primary school forced to close as police and council investigate ‘break-in’ Child taken to hospital as precaution after being hit by car outside Aberdeen school 11-year-old girl hit by a van near a school Ange Postecoglou hungry for a repeat after Celtic break their Europa League duck