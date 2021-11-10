Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray councillors oppose ‘unbelievably stupid’ boundary change proposals

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
November 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

“Bizarre, mind-blowing and unbelievably stupid” is how proposals to carve up the Moray UK parliamentary constituency have been described by councillors.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland is carrying out a review of Westminster seats that includes plans to split Moray in three to make up new constituencies with areas from Aberdeenshire and Highland.

The move has already drawn criticism from MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead and today Moray councillors added their voices to the growing concern that the area will lose its identity if the plans go ahead.

Almost half of members attending the meeting of the full Moray Council today took the opportunity to speak against the boundary changes, including those from all political parties and representatives from independent groups.

‘Mind-blowing’

There was unanimous agreement for the council to send a response to the commission strongly opposing the changes.

Council leader and SNP member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter called the proposals “mind-blowing”.

He said: “We’re going from one MP covering the region to three, with one area going from Portgordon to Dalwhinnie and the Drumochter Pass. The geography of that is particularly daft.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter.

“This will take away the identity of Moray as a parliamentary constituency and diminish the standing of Moray in terms of how it’s viewed.

“Moray’s boundaries are fine as they are.”

Mr Leadbitter also criticised the plan to reduce Scotland’s MPs from 59 to 57 as part of the review, adding it was already one of the most unrepresented countries in Europe.

Councillor for Buckie and leader of the Conservative Tim Eagle group felt the move would be destabilising for the local authority, with smaller communities being lost in larger authorities.

He said: “A common MP might not seem like much but having someone who can speak for the whole area, continuing to drive forward those relationships between towns and partnerships will be crucial.

Moray Council’s Conservative group leader Tim Eagle.

“Opening that up to three MPs where areas such as Spey Bay start linking with areas like Aviemore will force another major shift in thinking which will cause significant issues to the Moray Council.

“Community voice in these areas is vital and at present that voice is louder and stronger as part of Moray.”

Unity breaks out among Moray councillors

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander described the proposal as “unbelievable stupidity” but was delighted that the whole council was opposed to the move.

Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Mark Macrae highlighted Moray’s unique environmental and  business diversity.

He said: “They need to know were proud Moravians and we’re here to stay.”

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross also objected to the changes.

He said: “It’s totally bizarre and extraordinary what they’ve come up with.

“I’ve lived in Moray for 45 years and there have been some stupid ideas that have been put forward in that time, but this must be the most stupid.

“I know it’s late in the day but unity breaks out in Moray Council.”

SNP councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull warned of voter apathy as a result of cutting community connections in Moray calling the proposals “absolutely ridiculous” while Conservative member for the ward Donald Gatt said the changes “should not be entertained at all.”

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown issued a warning over the future of the local authority saying he though Moray was on course to be merged with Aberdeenshire and Highland councils.

Elgin City North councillor Frank Brown.

The Boundary Commission proposals include putting Buckie and Keith into the Banff and Buchan constituency along with the Aberdeenshire communities of Aberchirder, Fraserburgh, Maud, Mintlaw, Peterhead.

Dallas, Rothes, Aberlour, Dufftown and Tomintoul in Moray could join Ellon, Huntly, Turriff, Insch, Inverurie, Kintore and Old Meldrum to form Gordon and Moray South.

The proposed Highland East and Elgin constituency could be made up of Badenoch and Strathspey, Nairn, Forres and Lossiemouth as well as Elgin.

The consultation on the review of the UK parlimentary constituencies will run until the beginning of December. Comments can be made via www.bcs2023review.com