This abandoned Forres hospital is on the brink of being transformed into a wellbeing centre for veterans

An error occurred. Please try again.

A charity behind plans to breathe new life into an abandoned Moray hospital has released a conceptual drawing showing for the first time how the plans could look.

Leanchoil Hospital in Forres closed to patients in late 2018 and a trust was formed to find new uses for it.

Plans to takeover the building were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What is latest on the project to redevelop Leanchoil Hospital?

Since then, trustees have been working with NHS Grampian in preparation for submitting an Asset Transfer Request (ATR) by the end of the year.

While the group is working with Armed Forces charity Erskine to develop a proposal for a veterans’ activity centre at the site.

This would provide facilities and services for local veterans.

It is hoped that the ATR will be confirmed by late 2022 or early 2023.

Once transferred into community ownership, there will be two years of work to create the state-of-the-art health and wellbeing centre.

The anticipated opening is in Spring 2025.

Major public support

A public consultation revealed major support for saving Leanchoil for the community.

Most said that it should be used for health and wellbeing services.

Leanchoil Trust development officer Jo Lenihan explained: “Both consultations confirmed that the local community wanted to keep the Leanchoil for the community.

“The key use that people were keen to see was a health and wellbeing centre if possible.

It is an exciting project for the region.” Jo Lenihan

“Erskine are keen to open up a veterans’ activity centre outside the central belt.

“It will be similar to their Reid Macewen Centre in Bishopston, Glasgow.

“They see Moray as the potential place as it has a higher than average population of armed forces .

“It is an exciting project for the region.”

Come and see the Leanchoil Hospital plans

People can attend an open session at Forres Town Hall today from 2pm to 4pm to hear more about the plans.

There is also a presentation on the project from 7pm until 8.30pm.

Other Moray stories you will enjoy: