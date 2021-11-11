Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
This abandoned Forres hospital is on the brink of being transformed into a wellbeing centre for veterans

By Sean McAngus
November 11, 2021, 11:45 am
Conceptual drawing of the Leanchoil Hospital transformation project.

A charity behind plans to breathe new life into an abandoned Moray hospital has released a conceptual drawing showing for the first time how the plans could look.

Leanchoil Hospital in Forres closed to patients in late 2018 and a trust was formed to find new uses for it.

Plans to takeover the building were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What is latest on the project to redevelop Leanchoil Hospital?

Since then, trustees have been working with NHS Grampian in preparation for submitting an Asset Transfer Request (ATR) by the end of the year.

While the group is working with Armed Forces charity Erskine to develop a proposal for a veterans’ activity centre at the site.

This would provide facilities and services for local veterans.

It is hoped that the ATR will be confirmed by late 2022 or early 2023.

Potential layout of Leanchoil Hospital redevelopment.

Once transferred into community ownership, there will be two years of work to create the state-of-the-art health and wellbeing centre.

The anticipated opening is in Spring 2025.

Major public support

A public consultation revealed major support for saving Leanchoil for the community.

Most said that it should be used for health and wellbeing services.

Leanchoil Trust development officer Jo Lenihan explained: “Both consultations confirmed that the local community wanted to keep the Leanchoil for the community.

“The key use that people were keen to see was a health and wellbeing centre if possible.

It is an exciting project for the region.”

Jo Lenihan

“Erskine are keen to open up a veterans’ activity centre outside the central belt.

“It will be similar to their Reid Macewen Centre in Bishopston, Glasgow.

“They see Moray as the potential place as it has a higher than average population of armed forces .

“It is an exciting project for the region.”

Come and see the Leanchoil Hospital plans

People can attend an open session at Forres Town Hall today from 2pm to 4pm to hear more about the plans.

There is also a presentation on the project from 7pm until 8.30pm.

