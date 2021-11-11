Police ‘extremely concerned’ about woman missing from Elgin

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have said they are “extremely concerned” about a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Elgin.

Inga Van Der Heiden was last seen at around 7am today.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins and of slim build with several facial piercings. She was wearing a dark coat, a black hat and black wellie boots when last seen.

Sergeant Stephen Carmichael said: “We are extremely concerned for Inga and we are carrying out searches and inquiries to trace her as soon as possible, to ensure that she is safe and well.

“She has connections to the Aberlour area and is known to visit other areas in Moray including Elgin, Forres, Lossiemouth and Buckie.

“I would urge anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0512 of November 11.”