Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Police ‘extremely concerned’ about woman missing from Elgin

By Ellie Milne
November 11, 2021, 5:49 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 5:56 pm
Inga Van Der Heiden has been reported missing from Elgin

Police have said they are “extremely concerned” about a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Elgin.

Inga Van Der Heiden was last seen at around 7am today.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins and of slim build with several facial piercings. She was wearing a dark coat, a black hat and black wellie boots when last seen.

Sergeant Stephen Carmichael said: “We are extremely concerned for Inga and we are carrying out searches and inquiries to trace her as soon as possible, to ensure that she is safe and well.

“She has connections to the Aberlour area and is known to visit other areas in Moray including Elgin, Forres, Lossiemouth and Buckie.

“I would urge anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0512 of November 11.”