Emergency services seen searching Elgin river for missing Inga Van Der Heiden

Emergency services are searching the River Lossie for Inga Van Der Heiden who was last seen on Thursday morning.

Officers were seen scouring the area along the river in Elgin and coastguard teams have now joined the search.

The 27-year-old is described as being 5ft 6ins and of slim build with several facial piercings. She was wearing a dark coat, a black hat and black wellie boots when last seen.

Police believe she has connections to the Aberlour area and is known to visit other areas in Moray including Forres, Lossiemouth and Buckie.

Sergeant Stephen Carmichael said: “We are extremely concerned for Inga and we are carrying out searches and inquiries to trace her as soon as possible, to ensure that she is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0512 of November 11.”