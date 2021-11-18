Parking problems are continuing to plague Elgin… and the situation is getting worse

Illegal parking and inconsiderate driving is continuing to plague Elgin town centre.

Cars going the wrong direction up one-way streets, vehicles parking on pavements and some motorists being prepared to take the risk of a ticket rather than pay to park was discussed at the police and fire and rescue services committee today.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers raised the issue at the last meeting of the group, and believes it is getting worse.

‘This is becoming more severe’

He also complained that people calling the non-emergency 101 number were being told parking in the town was a Moray Council problem and not one for Police Scotland.

Mr Divers said: “This is becoming more severe. It’s a problem that is constantly being raised with me at community council, Elgin Bid, by shop owners and members of the public.

“The other day I had to duck out of the way of a car coming the wrong way by St Giles’ Church.

“And I’m concerned people say when they call 101 they’re being told parking is a council issue, and as far as I’m aware it is not.”

Chief superintendent George MacDonald told the meeting parking was dual responsibility for the police and the council, and partnership working was ongoing to address the problem.

Local area commander chief inspector Norman Stevenson said: “In my opinion it’s very much about prevention.

“Through the joint community council I get good live time updates, and the joint community council has set up a road safety group.”

He acknowledged the issue on the information coming from the call centres and committed to feed it back to the service.