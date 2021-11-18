Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Parking problems are continuing to plague Elgin… and the situation is getting worse

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
November 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
Parking problems in Elgin have been getting worse.
Illegal parking and inconsiderate driving is continuing to plague Elgin town centre.

Cars going the wrong direction up one-way streets, vehicles parking on pavements and some motorists being prepared to take the risk of a ticket rather than pay to park was discussed at the police and fire and rescue services committee today.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers raised the issue at the last meeting of the group, and believes it is getting worse.

‘This is becoming more severe’

He also complained that people calling the non-emergency 101 number were being told parking in the town was a Moray Council problem and not one for Police Scotland.

Mr Divers said: “This is becoming more severe. It’s a problem that is constantly being raised with me at community council, Elgin Bid, by shop owners and members of the public.

Elgin City South councillor John Divers next to the A941 Rothes road in Elgin.

“The other day I had to duck out of the way of a car coming the wrong way by St Giles’ Church.

“And I’m concerned people say when they call 101 they’re being told parking is a council issue, and as far as I’m aware it is not.”

Chief superintendent George MacDonald told the meeting parking was dual responsibility for the police and the council, and partnership working was ongoing to address the problem.

Local area commander chief inspector Norman Stevenson said: “In my opinion it’s very much about prevention.

“Through the joint community council I get good live time updates, and the joint community council has set up a road safety group.”

He acknowledged the issue on the information coming from the call centres and committed to feed it back to the service.

