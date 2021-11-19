Highland and Moray nurseries closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and staff shortages

Two primary school nurseries in Moray and Highland will be closed to children and staff on Friday.

Highland Council has confirmed that the nursery at Durness Primary will be closed for the fifth day in a row.

The authority has stated that Sutherland nursery will remain closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The closure means two children have been unable to attend the nursery all week.

Meanwhile, Milne’s Nursery in Fochabers is closed due to staff shortages.

Moray Council confirmed on Wednesday evening that the nursery would be closed to pupils for the rest of the week.

A week of school and nursery closures

A number of schools and nurseries in the Highland Council area and north-east have been closed over the past couple of weeks amid increasing Covid cases.

Lochinver Primary in Sutherland and Carbost Primary on Skye were both closed earlier this week for “public health measures”.

A total of 55 children were affected by these closures.

On Wednesday, a further 12 pupils were unable to attend nursery at Strathdearn Primary School due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The closures have been linked to staff shortages due to the ongoing Covid issues.

NHS public health director, DR Tim Allen, has said there is “not one reason” for the rising Covid cases in Highland primary schools.

However, he suggests school buses could be playing a part.