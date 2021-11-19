Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland and Moray nurseries closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and staff shortages

By Ellie Milne
November 19, 2021, 9:31 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 11:39 am
Durness Primary Nursery and Milne's Nursery are both closed today

Two primary school nurseries in Moray and Highland will be closed to children and staff on Friday.

Highland Council has confirmed that the nursery at Durness Primary will be closed for the fifth day in a row.

The authority has stated that Sutherland nursery will remain closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The closure means two children have been unable to attend the nursery all week.

Meanwhile, Milne’s Nursery in Fochabers is closed due to staff shortages.

Moray Council confirmed on Wednesday evening that the nursery would be closed to pupils for the rest of the week.

A week of school and nursery closures

A number of schools and nurseries in the Highland Council area and north-east have been closed over the past couple of weeks amid increasing Covid cases.

Lochinver Primary in Sutherland and Carbost Primary on Skye were both closed earlier this week for “public health measures”.

A total of 55 children were affected by these closures.

On Wednesday, a further 12 pupils were unable to attend nursery at Strathdearn Primary School due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The closures have been linked to staff shortages due to the ongoing Covid issues.

NHS public health director, DR Tim Allen, has said there is “not one reason” for the rising Covid cases in Highland primary schools.

However, he suggests school buses could be playing a part. 

