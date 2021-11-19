Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Senior MPs to visit Moray military bases amid reported Kinloss Barracks closure threat

By David Mackay
November 19, 2021, 3:28 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 3:48 pm
Army troops at Kinloss Barracks. Photo: DCT Media

Senior MPs will visit RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks in Moray later this month amid continuing uncertainty about the future of the Army base.

The Ministry of Defence has not ruled out or in the possibility of the Kinloss military base shutting its doors as part of a spending review – prompting speculation about its future.

Now Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee will travel to the region to tour the bases to learn more about work being done by the forces.

Meanwhile, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has condemned the UK Government for failing to rule out the possibility of Kinloss Barracks being closed.

Why are MPs visiting Kinloss Barracks and RAF Lossiemouth?

The Scottish Affairs Committee, which is chaired by the SNP’s Pete Wishart, opened a “defence in Scotland” inquiry in July to examine the military estate and personnel numbers.

As part of the work, the cross-party group is exploring the impact of base closures but also the benefits brought by new infrastructure investments.

Kinloss Barracks troops on parade. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

RAF Lossiemouth is currently undergoing a £400million transformation at the same time as neighbouring Kinloss Barracks is reportedly under threat.

Moray MP Douglas Ross, who is a committee member, urged the MPs to visit both RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks due to the significant armed forces presence in the region.

Mr Ross said: “Given the significant investment by the UK Government at Lossiemouth and the crucial role the Army play locally, nationally, and across the world, I’m certain fellow members of the committee will get an excellent understanding from personnel about what it’s like being based in Scotland and the work our UK armed forces do from communities such as Moray.”

Why is the future of Kinloss Barracks in doubt?

The MoD is reportedly considering closing Kinloss Barracks as part of a spending review – which has been repeatedly dismissed as “speculation” by some.

However, the Army has repeatedly stressed no final decision about the future of any base has been taken, prompting concerns about the future of Kinloss.

It is the latest time the base has been threatened with closure after a decision was taken to scrap the RAF’s Nimrod fleet with the Army moving in to fill the resulting gap.

Moray Economic Partnership held an emergency meeting last month to discuss the issue – vowing to help “safeguard and develop” the military presence in the area.

Mr Lochhead wrote to the MoD to request clarity on the situation facing Kinloss Barracks but in a response was only told “no final decision have yet been made”.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Photo: DCT Media

The Moray MSP said: “The letter suggests that Kinloss is in the mix because the UK minister says that no decisions have been made yet, whereas he could have easily excluded Kinloss from the decision process but he chose not to.

“Promises have been made to our communities by previous Conservative government’s that army personnel would be based at Kinloss after they scrapped the Nimrods, so there should be no questions over the barrack’s future and the minister should have be giving people in Moray that assurance.”

