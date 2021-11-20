Step into Christmas with Elgin’s light switch on celebrations

Festive cheer filled the streets of Elgin on Saturday as Christmas celebrations got well under way.

After the annual celebration was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s plans made up for it with a day’s worth of festivities.

Starting from 10am, the town was bustling with people of all ages getting in the mood for the big day, now just over one month away.

Santa himself, along with his reindeer, walked the streets of Elgin this weekend, setting of from the town’s museum.

The Elgin and District Pipe Band sent feet tapping around the town centre with traditional Scottish tunes as residents and visitors enjoyed making their way through the Christmas market.

Many of the town’s shops stayed open later than usual to help locals get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Festive favourites

Another festive favourite that also made it’s return to Elgin was Santa’s Post Office. At the back of St Giles’ Church, children could write letters to the big man himself which would be shipped off to the North Pole.

Many are now waiting eagerly for their replies, which should arrive with Elgin’s resident elves in the next few weeks.

As well as the pipe band, Highland Voices and Elgin Musical Theatre also graced the town with performances throughout the celebrations.

This is a big change compared to last year, when the only festivity the town was able to enjoy was the annual Christmas musical extravaganza in December.

Merry and bright

The moment the town had been waiting for came just after 4pm with the big Christmas light switch on ceremony.

The responsibility fell into the hands of 11-year-old Daniel Little, who turned on the lights with his mum, Tricia Little, by his side.