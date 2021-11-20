Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Step into Christmas with Elgin’s light switch on celebrations

By Lauren Robertson
November 20, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: November 20, 2021, 7:09 pm
Santa himself joined in the festivities in Elgin on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Festive cheer filled the streets of Elgin on Saturday as Christmas celebrations got well under way.

After the annual celebration was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s plans made up for it with a day’s worth of festivities.

Starting from 10am, the town was bustling with people of all ages getting in the mood for the big day, now just over one month away.

Santa himself, along with his reindeer, walked the streets of Elgin this weekend, setting of from the town’s museum.

The Elgin and District Pipe Band sent feet tapping around the town centre with traditional Scottish tunes as residents and visitors enjoyed making their way through the Christmas market.

Many of the town’s shops stayed open later than usual to help locals get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Elgin Musical Theatre performing. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Elgin centre during the festivities. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Reindeer in Elgin centre. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Mum Kirsteen Foster and baby Remie meet Santa. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Christmas parade. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Reindeer getting ready for the parade. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Reindeer in Elgin centre. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Daniel Little, 11, switches on the Christmas Lights with mum Tricia Little. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Crowds gathered in Elgin to join in the festivities. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Festive favourites

Another festive favourite that also made it’s return to Elgin was Santa’s Post Office. At the back of St Giles’ Church, children could write letters to the big man himself which would be shipped off to the North Pole.

Many are now waiting eagerly for their replies, which should arrive with Elgin’s resident elves in the next few weeks.

As well as the pipe band, Highland Voices and Elgin Musical Theatre also graced the town with performances throughout the celebrations.

This is a big change compared to last year, when the only festivity the town was able to enjoy was the annual Christmas musical extravaganza in December.

Merry and bright

The moment the town had been waiting for came just after 4pm with the big Christmas light switch on ceremony.

The responsibility fell into the hands of 11-year-old Daniel Little, who turned on the lights with his mum, Tricia Little, by his side.

Daniel Little turning on the Christmas lights with mum Tricia Little. Picture by Jason Hedges.

