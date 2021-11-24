Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Future of Moray Council school that has had no pupils for four years being examined

By David Mackay
November 24, 2021, 2:38 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 4:19 pm
Inveravon Primary School. Photo: DCT Media

The future of a Moray Council primary school that has had no pupils for four years is again being considered.

No students have attended Inveravon Primary School on Speyside since summer 2017 after the final youngsters left.

At the time, Moray Council opted to “mothball” the building instead of closing it permanently in case circumstances change in the rural community.

However, no requests have been made from parents to enrol their children at Inveravon since then.

Moray Council has now decided to open another consultation with locals to establish the mood in the community about the future of Inveravon Primary School – and to examine possible futures for it.

Sonya Warren, chairwoman of the council’s education, children’s and leisure services committee, said: “The Inveravon community must have the opportunity to present alternatives to closure for the council to consider and engagement with the community will be required to explore all possible options for the future of the school.

“If closure is considered to be the only viable option for the school, then the council must undertake a statutory consultation in line with the relevant legislation.”

A minimum of two public consultation events will be held by Moray Council with Inveravon Primary School locals before the end of January 2022.

