Future of Moray Council school that has had no pupils for four years being examined

The future of a Moray Council primary school that has had no pupils for four years is again being considered.

No students have attended Inveravon Primary School on Speyside since summer 2017 after the final youngsters left.

At the time, Moray Council opted to “mothball” the building instead of closing it permanently in case circumstances change in the rural community.

However, no requests have been made from parents to enrol their children at Inveravon since then.

Moray Council has now decided to open another consultation with locals to establish the mood in the community about the future of Inveravon Primary School – and to examine possible futures for it.

Sonya Warren, chairwoman of the council’s education, children’s and leisure services committee, said: “The Inveravon community must have the opportunity to present alternatives to closure for the council to consider and engagement with the community will be required to explore all possible options for the future of the school.

“If closure is considered to be the only viable option for the school, then the council must undertake a statutory consultation in line with the relevant legislation.”

A minimum of two public consultation events will be held by Moray Council with Inveravon Primary School locals before the end of January 2022.