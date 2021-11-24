Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

New all-weather playing field at Buckie gains approval

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Councillors give the go-ahead to replace Buckie 3G pitch
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray Council headquarters locator. Picture shows; Moray Council headquarters locator.. Elgin. Supplied by Hazel Lawson Date; Unknown; 5ebd9b4d-537d-4816-960a-8756483f1fc6

Buckie will get a new all-weather sports pitch to replace the existing one that is becoming unplayable.

Members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee today agreed to put out to tender work for the playing field at the town’s high school to be replaced with a similar 3G surface.

There will also be a maintenance programme for other all-weather pitches at Keith Grammar, Speyside High School in Aberlour, Milne’s High School in Fochabers and Elgin High.

Councillors also gave approval for Moray Council officers to work with Forres Community Football Trust to look at options for an all-weather playing field in the town.

At the moment there is no such pitch in Forres.

George Alexander wants Forres to get a new all-weather pitch.

However, independent councillor for the town George Alexander told the committee any pitch should not have to rely on charity donations to bring it to fruition.

Mr Alexander said: “I really think councillors need to understand most towns in Moray have had an artificial pitch for 10 years or more, Forres Academy has not got one of these pitches.

“Suggesting that we have to raise the funds ourselves is utterly shameful.

“Forres as a town has been deprived of this, with folk reduced to using boggy grass pitches.

“I’ve not got a problem with Buckie getting their pitch upgraded, but I ask that this is not kicked down the road.”

Forres ‘deprived’ of sports pitch

Councillors were first asked to put the job to renew the Buckie Community High School pitch out to tender at a meeting of the education, communities and organisational development committee in August.

Concerns over the environmental impact and suitability for playing other sports caused members to ask for more information on cost and replacement materials, as well as considering using grass as a greener option.

The report before members today showed a well maintained grass pitch could only sustain eight hours of use per week compared to 30 hours for an artificial surface.

During an inspection of the playing fields carried out earlier this year, it was found those at Buckie and Aberlour had a lifespan of 12 months, although remedial work could extended that at Speyside.

Providing repairs are carried out in Keith, it could last for two years.

The ones at Elgin High and Fochabers have a lifespan of more than three years.

Moray Council has set aside £430,000 to resurface and maintain the playing fields with another £25,000 earmarked for 2023/24.

£430,000 earmarked for work

The Buckie pitch brought in around £50,000 in fees for the council over a three-year period prior to the Covid pandemic, taking around 500 bookings annually not including those by the school’s PE department.

The replacement cost is expected to be around £300,000.

Members also agreed to sign up to the Sports for Climate Action initiative to make sure developments are the progressed in a environmentally friendly manner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]