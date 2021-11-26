Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Storm Arwen: Pictures show yacht capsized due to strong winds in Lossiemouth

By Ross Hempseed
November 26, 2021, 1:57 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 4:31 pm

A yacht has been on the receiving end of the bruising winds from Storm Arwen forcing it capsize while berthed in Lossiemouth Harbour.

The boat, named the Red Pearl, was damaged due to the ongoing bad weather brought by Storm Arwen.

The weather has led to damage to trees and buildings as well as school closures across the north and north-east as a precautionary measure.

Berthed at Lossiemouth Harbour, the Red Pearl is currently upturned after tilting onto its port side and eventually ending up with its hull sticking out of the water.

It is understood that no other boats have been damaged while moored alongside the yacht, and that nobody has been injured.

The Red Pearl as it began to capsize due to strong winds. Picture by Jason Hedges.

To follow live updates as Storm Arwen descends over the north and north-east click here.

