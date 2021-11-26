Storm Arwen: Pictures show yacht capsized due to strong winds in Lossiemouth By Ross Hempseed November 26, 2021, 1:57 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 4:31 pm A yacht has been on the receiving end of the bruising winds from Storm Arwen forcing it capsize while berthed in Lossiemouth Harbour. The boat, named the Red Pearl, was damaged due to the ongoing bad weather brought by Storm Arwen. The weather has led to damage to trees and buildings as well as school closures across the north and north-east as a precautionary measure. Berthed at Lossiemouth Harbour, the Red Pearl is currently upturned after tilting onto its port side and eventually ending up with its hull sticking out of the water. It is understood that no other boats have been damaged while moored alongside the yacht, and that nobody has been injured. The Red Pearl as it began to capsize due to strong winds. Picture by Jason Hedges. To follow live updates as Storm Arwen descends over the north and north-east click here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up