New bridges at Forres beauty spot to be made from plastic bottles

By David Mackay
December 1, 2021, 12:48 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 12:50 pm
One of the old bridges at Mosset Pond in Forres. Photo: Moray Council

Work has begun to replace ageing wooden bridges sin Forres with new crossings made from plastic bottles.

Moray Council is removing the old timber structures at the Mosset Pond due to them coming to the end of their life.

The first of the old footbridges was removed on Tuesday with work to fit a replacement due to be complete by early next week.

Why plastic bottles for bridges?

Plastic bottles have been chosen for the two new bridges in Forres to prevent the material from ending up in landfill or being incinerated.

Similar structures have had a lifespan of up to 50 years, compared to timber footbridges which are prone to rot.

The project to install the second bridge is due to start on the week beginning December 13 – but all works are subject to disruption due to the changeable winter weather.

Moray Council convener Shona Morrison said: “This £50,000 investment at the Mosset Pond secures long-term, low-maintenance access to a popular beauty spot for locals and visitors and, importantly, also demonstrates our commitment to reducing and reusing waste.”

