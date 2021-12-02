Active travel plan encouraging walking and cycling will be considered by Moray councillors

A plan to help people ditch the car in favour of walking and cycling will go before councillors next week.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee will be asked on December 7 to approve a new draft active travel and action plan to help folk stay fit and well.

They will also be asked to agree a 12-week public consultation on the document that is expected to begin in January.

In her report transportation manager Nicola Moss sets out how encouraging people to stay fit can reduce pressures on the NHS and protect the environment.

Transport plan will improve health

She said: “By helping to improve people’s physical and mental health, this can help to reduce the impact on our health services, which over the last two years has seen more pressure than ever before.

“With the importance of our need both locally and internationally to combat climate change and reduce our carbon emissions, active travel can help to make the shift from private car use to walking and cycling for short every day journeys.”

There has been an increase in cycling and walking across Moray since the start of the pandemic.

Fixed cycle and pedestrian counters showed journeys on the Speyside Way between Craigellachie and Carron more than doubled, as did those along some sections of the River Lossie cycle route.

The plan will be central to Moray Council’s climate change strategy, that aims to reach net zero emissions by 2030, by encouraging people to walk and cycle to school and work as well as developing infrastructure to make this possible.

Around 37% of greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland come from transport.