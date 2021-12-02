Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Active travel plan encouraging walking and cycling will be considered by Moray councillors

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Moray councillors will be asked to agree a new active travel plan.

A plan to help people ditch the car in favour of walking and cycling will go before councillors next week.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee will be asked on December 7 to approve a new draft active travel and action plan to help folk stay fit and well.

They will also be asked to agree a 12-week public consultation on the document that is expected to begin in January.

In her report transportation manager Nicola Moss sets out how encouraging people to stay fit can reduce pressures on the NHS and protect the environment.

Transport plan will improve health

She said: “By helping to improve people’s physical and mental health, this can help to reduce the impact on our health services, which over the last two years has seen more pressure than ever before.

“With the importance of our need both locally and internationally to combat climate change and reduce our carbon emissions, active travel can help to make the shift from private car use to walking and cycling for short every day journeys.”

There has been an increase in cycling and walking across Moray since the start of the pandemic.

Fixed cycle and pedestrian counters showed journeys on the Speyside Way between Craigellachie and Carron more than doubled, as did those along some sections of the River Lossie cycle route.

The plan will be central to Moray Council’s climate change strategy, that aims to reach net zero emissions by 2030, by encouraging people to walk and cycle to school and work as well as developing infrastructure to make this possible.

Around 37% of greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland come from transport.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]